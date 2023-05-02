The Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir fight made the Twitter world erupt as countless users posted their reactions to the incident. Both individuals have been subjected to major criticism following the spat. Moreover, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees.

Whenever fiery competitors like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir cross paths there always remain a possibility of a commotion. The two lit up the field during their infamous KKR vs RCB game of IPL 2013, fast forward 10 years similar scenes occurred after the RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange as RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs.

RCB vs LSG:Netizens react to showdown between Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir

Everything after handshake here:

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir



BIGGEST RIVALRY IN CRICKET



Entertainment into 100#RCBVSLSG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/YXbHPxu7rv — Arjun Yadav (@Arjun_Yadav03) May 2, 2023

Nothing just peak Virat Kohli showing levels to gautam gambhir in his own stadium.https://t.co/IrALeoUdPD — Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 1, 2023

Kohli has a problem with Kumble - Kumble is bad

Kohli has a problem with Gautam Gambhir - Gambhir is bad

Kohli has a problem with Ganguly - Ganguly is bad

Kohli has a problem with Rahane - Rahane is bad

Kohli has a problem with Rohit - Rohit is bad..@ImRo45 • @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/Bx9DpBHgFO — Shailendra Mishra (@imShail_3) May 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir asking Chinnaswamy crowd to be quiet

Virat Kohli asking Lucknow crowd not to go quiet pic.twitter.com/52n66Yv9ld — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 1, 2023

people who are telling that Virat Kohli should have respected Gautam Gambhir must know that , he is such a humble guy infront of MS Dhoni. But GG is something of his own attitude nd he deserves this. pic.twitter.com/mYMp981FU7 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 2, 2023

Hold this gautam gambhir revenge taken by Virat Kohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMoe7TCUP6 — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 1, 2023

Ohh my God. Not good scenes after the post.



Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli. Very disappointed to see Gambhir like this.#LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/GcTFllOu46 — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) May 1, 2023

There was a time when Gautam Gambhir gifted his Man of The Match award to young Virat Kohli to boost his confidence.



Don't be bad to those who have been good to you and made sacrifices for you. #RCBVSLSG#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/8v8jmSrqCc — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 2, 2023

The drama can be summed up with the picture of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fierce face-off. With all that has happened, one thing is sure no stills of the two embracing each other are coming out for some time. While it was the second of the two scheduled matches between the two teams, the fans are hoping that both LSG and RCB make it to the playoffs and face once again in the IPL 2023.