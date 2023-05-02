Last Updated:

'Revenge Taken By Virat Kohli': Gambhir-Kohli Altercation Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Following the intense face off between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, Twitter users reacted to the fierce incident from the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match.

Prateek Arya
RCB vs LSG: Netizens react to showdown between Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir; 'Top Rivalry'

The Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir fight made the Twitter world erupt as countless users posted their reactions to the incident. Both individuals have been subjected to major criticism following the spat. Moreover, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees. 

Whenever fiery competitors like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir cross paths there always remain a possibility of a commotion. The two lit up the field during their infamous KKR vs RCB game of IPL 2013, fast forward 10 years similar scenes occurred after the RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange as RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs. 

The drama can be summed up with the picture of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fierce face-off. With all that has happened, one thing is sure no stills of the two embracing each other are coming out for some time. While it was the second of the two scheduled matches between the two teams, the fans are hoping that both LSG and RCB make it to the playoffs and face once again in the IPL 2023. 

