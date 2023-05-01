RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
LSG Impact substitutes: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, Quinton De Kock, and Prerak Mankad.
RCB Impact substitutes: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Michael Bracewell, and Sonu Yadav.
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Faf du Plessis won the coin toss and revealed RCB will bat first against LSG.
The pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow can help the spinners and the batting will become more challenging as the game will progress. Winning the toss and batting first will be a great decision in the match.
The toss at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Impact Players: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat
Lucknow Super Giants Probable Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra
RCB batsman Virat Kohli is all set to achieve yet another record as he just needs 43 runs and become the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a blistering 72-run knock against the Punjab Kings and helped his team achieve the second total in the history of the Indian Premier League. The player will look to repeat his performance against RCB in the upcoming match.
The high-scoring encounters have become a speciality of this year's IPL. Will RCB vs LSG showcase another one of the sort?
The match will focus on several mini battles, one of them would be of Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul. What do you think? who will come out victorious?
KL Rahul's performance will once again come into examination. Will he change his approach today?
In the previous battle between the two, LSG got the better of RCB in a thrilling encounter. Will RCB get its revenge today? The match will start at 7:30 PM.
Virat Kohli has led RCB in three consutive matches. Will he put on the captain's shoes once again today?
KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak.
The RCB vs LSG match has taken place thrice. On two occasions RCB won the match whereas LSG got the better of RCB once.
The RCB vs LSG match will atke place at the Ekana Sports City. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.
In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today RCB will take on LSG. Both teams are in the midst of a make-or-break situation. Thus, could not lose focus at this stage. Thus, an intriguing encounter is lined up, let's see which team reigns supreme.