Last Updated:

RCB Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

RCB vs LSG Live Score: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are all set to clash in match number 43 of IPL 2023. The RCB vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB IPL match today at the Ekana Sports City.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
RCB vs LSG score IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL live

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
19:17 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Impact Substitutions

LSG Impact substitutes: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, Quinton De Kock, and Prerak Mankad.

RCB Impact substitutes: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Michael Bracewell, and Sonu Yadav.

pointer
19:10 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: LSG Playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

pointer
19:10 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

pointer
19:02 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: RCB win toss, opt to bat first

Faf du Plessis won the coin toss and revealed RCB will bat first against LSG.

pointer
18:43 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: What's the pitch report from Lucknow?

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow can help the spinners and the batting will become more challenging as the game will progress. Winning the toss and batting first will be a great decision in the match. 

pointer
18:20 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place at 7 PM

The toss at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM.

pointer
17:39 IST, May 1st 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel.

pointer
17:08 IST, May 1st 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Impact Players: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

pointer
16:41 IST, May 1st 2023
Lucknow Super Giants Probable Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Impact Players: D Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, M Wood, A Mishra

pointer
16:02 IST, May 1st 2023
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Virat all set to achieve yet another feat

RCB batsman Virat Kohli is all set to achieve yet another record as he just needs 43 runs and become the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League. 

pointer
15:20 IST, May 1st 2023
LSG vs RCB Live Updates: All eyes on Marcus Stoinis

LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a blistering 72-run knock against the Punjab Kings and helped his team achieve the second total in the history of the Indian Premier League. The player will look to repeat his performance against RCB in the upcoming match. 

 

pointer
14:35 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG Live Score: Will it be another high scoring contest?

The high-scoring encounters have become a speciality of this year's IPL. Will RCB vs LSG showcase another one of the sort?

pointer
13:09 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG latest update: It's going to be KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli

The match will focus on several mini battles, one of them would be of Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul. What do you think? who will come out victorious?

pointer
12:16 IST, May 1st 2023
LSG vs RCB Live IPL Score: All eyes on KL Rahul

KL Rahul's performance will once again come into examination. Will he change his approach today?

pointer
10:59 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG Live IPL Score: Can RCB draw level with LSG in IPL 2023?

In the previous battle between the two, LSG got the better of RCB in a thrilling encounter. Will RCB get its revenge today? The match will start at 7:30 PM.

pointer
09:42 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG latest update: Will Virat Kohli lead RCB again

Virat Kohli has led RCB in three consutive matches. Will he put on the captain's shoes once again today? 

pointer
08:29 IST, May 1st 2023
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants final squad

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

pointer
08:29 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore final squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak. 

pointer
08:29 IST, May 1st 2023
LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Head to head battle

The RCB vs LSG match has taken place thrice. On two occasions RCB won the match whereas LSG got the better of RCB once.

pointer
08:29 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG latest update: Venue and timing

The RCB vs LSG match will atke place at the Ekana Sports City. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.

pointer
08:29 IST, May 1st 2023
RCB vs LSG Live Score: IPL 2023 match 43

In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today RCB will take on LSG. Both teams are in the midst of a make-or-break situation. Thus, could not lose focus at this stage. Thus, an intriguing encounter is lined up, let's see which team reigns supreme.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT