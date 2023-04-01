RCB Vs MI IPL 2023 5th Match: RCB Vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Probable Teams, Head To Head

RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams will be eager to win the game in order to start their IPL 2023 campaign on a high. While former South African player Faf du Plessis will lead RCB in the ongoing season, India skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the Mumbai Indians team for the 10th consecutive year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have played a total of 30 matches against each other in the history of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore won 13 of those games, while Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in 17 matches. Mumbai Indians are ahead of RCB when it comes to the head-to-head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Cameron Green (c), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Full squads

RCB Team IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

MI Team IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Image: BCCI