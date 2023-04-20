Last Updated:

RCB Vs PBKS IPL Live Score Match 27 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 24 Runs

RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are all set to clash in match number 27 of IPL 2023. The RCB vs PBKS live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of PBKS vs RCB IPL match today at the PCA stadium, Mohali.

RCB vs PBKS IPL live Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match 26 latest score

19:44 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli after winning return as captain

"The table can't define your team. It's towards game 13 or 14 we can try and focus on what we need to do. Faf batted really well on that pitch. His innings ensured we had that 20-30 extra at the end. The pitch was very rough underneath, there was not enough water there I guess. There were hardly any sixes hit off the back foot against the spinners. The strategy was to bat deep to have a crack at 190. Told them (the bowlers) that the target was more than enough. Cannot afford to take the game deep, especially when they lost 6-7 wickets. The batting lineups are deeper, but we also have options in our bowling. At the halfway stage, the talk was to take the game to the opposition and you kind of break the game open when you pick up 4 wickets in the powerplay", Virat Kohli 

19:44 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: What did Sam Curran say about loss to Bangalore?

"I thought we bowled well as a group. Credit to Faf and Virat for the way they played, but I think we didn't let them get away, but we were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well. The rain was a factor as well. The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret, but we'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there", Sam Curran. 

19:08 IST, April 20th 2023
du Plessis and Siraj stars in RCB 24 run win

Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj star in RCB 24 run win as Siraj ends the match with figures of 4/20 whereas du Plessis smashed 84 runs off 56 balls. 

19:02 IST, April 20th 2023
KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 24 runs vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 24 runs vs Punjab Kings 

19:02 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Jitesh Sharma gets out for 41 off 26

Jitesh Sharma gets out for 41 off 26 

18:55 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE: Harpreet Brar gets dismissed for 13

Harpreet Brar gets dismissed for 13 to Mohammed Siraj 

18:54 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Not Bangalore would have wanted

 Not what Royal Challengers Bangalore would have wanted as Virat Kohli drops Jitesh Sharma on the boundary. 

18:46 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Twist in the tale

There is a twist in the tale as Jitesh Sharma provides much needed finish to the innings. 

18:37 IST, April 20th 2023
14 overs have been bowled, Punjab Kings are 114/7

14 overs have been bowled, Punjab Kings are 114/7 

18:32 IST, April 20th 2023
RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Shahrukh gets dismissed to Wanindu Hasaranga for 7

Shahrukh Khan gets dismissed to Wanindu Hasaranga for 7 

18:24 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Prabhasimran Singh departs for 46

 Prabhasimran Singh departs for 46 as Punjab Kings are 97/6 

18:16 IST, April 20th 2023
RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Sam Curran gets out for 10 off 12 balls

 Sam Curran gets out for 10 off 12 balls 

18:05 IST, April 20th 2023
Prabhasimran Singh last hope for Punjab Kings

Prabhasimran Singh last hope for Punjab Kings 

17:54 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE: Harpreet Bhatia walks back for 13

Harpreet Bhatia walks back for 13 

17:50 IST, April 20th 2023
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Five overs have been bowled, Punjab are 40/3

Five overs have been bowled, Punjab Kings are 40/3 

17:43 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS IPL LIVE SCORE: Livingstone gets out for 2

Liam Livingstone gets out for 2 off Mohammed Siraj 

17:36 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Hasaranga strikes on the first ball and dismisses Matthew Short

Wanindu Hasaranga strikes on the first ball and dismisses Matthew Short 

17:27 IST, April 20th 2023
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE: Atharva Taide departs to Mohammed Siraj for 4

 Atharva Taide departs to Mohammed Siraj for 4 

17:24 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings begin innings in style

Punjab Kings begin innings in style and start with a boundary 

17:22 IST, April 20th 2023
Punjab Kings begin proceedings

Punjab Kings begin proceedings in Mohali and they need 175 runs in 20 overs 

17:12 IST, April 20th 2023
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings need 175 to win in 20 overs

Punjab Kings need 175 to win in 20 overs 

17:07 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Bangalore finish 20 overs at 174/4

Royal Challengers Bangalore finish 20 overs at 174/4 

17:02 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Dinesh Karthik departs for 7 runs

Dinesh Karthik departs for 7 runs 

16:54 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE: Faf du Plessis gets dismissed for 84

Faf du Plessis gets dismissed for 84

16:47 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE IPL SCORE: Brar gets Maxwell out for a duck

Harpreet Brar gets Glenn Maxwell out for a duck 

16:45 IST, April 20th 2023
PBKS vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli departs for 59 runs off 47 balls

 Virat Kohli departs for 59 runs off 47 balls 

16:44 IST, April 20th 2023
RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Slog overs start as Bangalore are 137/0

Slog overs start as Royal Challengers Bangalore are 137/0

16:38 IST, April 20th 2023
Yet another record for Kohli in the bag

Yet another record for Virat Kohli in the bag as he completes 6500 runs in T20s 

16:31 IST, April 20th 2023
Virat Kohli completes yet another half-century in 40 balls

Virat Kohli completes yet another half-century in 40 balls 

16:22 IST, April 20th 2023
13 overs have bowled, RCB are 108/0

13 overs have bowled and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 108/0 

