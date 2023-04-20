RCB Vs PBKS IPL Live Score Match 27 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 24 Runs

Quick links:
Image: Punjab Kings/Twitter
"The table can't define your team. It's towards game 13 or 14 we can try and focus on what we need to do. Faf batted really well on that pitch. His innings ensured we had that 20-30 extra at the end. The pitch was very rough underneath, there was not enough water there I guess. There were hardly any sixes hit off the back foot against the spinners. The strategy was to bat deep to have a crack at 190. Told them (the bowlers) that the target was more than enough. Cannot afford to take the game deep, especially when they lost 6-7 wickets. The batting lineups are deeper, but we also have options in our bowling. At the halfway stage, the talk was to take the game to the opposition and you kind of break the game open when you pick up 4 wickets in the powerplay", Virat Kohli
"I thought we bowled well as a group. Credit to Faf and Virat for the way they played, but I think we didn't let them get away, but we were not good enough with the bat. They bowled well, we lost far too many wickets, a couple of run-outs as well. The rain was a factor as well. The wicket was good today, we'll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret, but we'll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it's a good wicket out there and we're excited to play over there", Sam Curran.
Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj star in RCB 24 run win as Siraj ends the match with figures of 4/20 whereas du Plessis smashed 84 runs off 56 balls.
Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 24 runs vs Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma gets out for 41 off 26
Harpreet Brar gets dismissed for 13 to Mohammed Siraj
Not what Royal Challengers Bangalore would have wanted as Virat Kohli drops Jitesh Sharma on the boundary.
There is a twist in the tale as Jitesh Sharma provides much needed finish to the innings.
14 overs have been bowled, Punjab Kings are 114/7
Shahrukh Khan gets dismissed to Wanindu Hasaranga for 7
Prabhasimran Singh departs for 46 as Punjab Kings are 97/6
Sam Curran gets out for 10 off 12 balls
Prabhasimran Singh last hope for Punjab Kings
Harpreet Bhatia walks back for 13
Five overs have been bowled, Punjab Kings are 40/3
Liam Livingstone gets out for 2 off Mohammed Siraj
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes on the first ball and dismisses Matthew Short
Atharva Taide departs to Mohammed Siraj for 4
Punjab Kings begin innings in style and start with a boundary
Punjab Kings begin proceedings in Mohali and they need 175 runs in 20 overs
Punjab Kings need 175 to win in 20 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish 20 overs at 174/4
Dinesh Karthik departs for 7 runs
Faf du Plessis gets dismissed for 84
Harpreet Brar gets Glenn Maxwell out for a duck
Virat Kohli departs for 59 runs off 47 balls
Slog overs start as Royal Challengers Bangalore are 137/0
Yet another record for Virat Kohli in the bag as he completes 6500 runs in T20s
Virat Kohli completes yet another half-century in 40 balls
13 overs have bowled and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 108/0