RCB Vs PBKS: Virat Kohli And Faf Du Plessis Create New Record In Mohali

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to a 24 runs victory in the IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings in Mohali. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis set the tone with another brilliant partnership as RCB posted a healthy total of 174. The Mohammed Siraj-led bowling lineup then did the rest of the job as PBKS were all out for a mere 150 runs.
Both Virat and Du Plessis registered their fourth half-centuries against Punjab respectively as they also breached another record in Mohali. They forged a 137 runs partnership for the first wicket which is RCB's highest partnership for any wicket at this particular ground. If the Southern giants want to do well this time this pair needs to be at their best this campaign.
This is our Highest Partnership for any wicket at Mohali in the IPL 🏔️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/lGgyuJenvN— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2023
Warrior Mentality 💪— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2023
Fought through the pain and played a brilliant knock. Just sheer commitment to the cause by @faf1307! 🫡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/HJE9Ytw2g2
Faf du Plessis, carrying a rib injury, and Virat Kohli combined for an opening stand of 137 in 16.1 overs to launch Bangalore. Du Plessis made 84 off 56, and Kohli 59 off 47. However, a disciplined bowling performance from Punjab dropped Bangalore to a par score on a helpful batting surface. Bangalore lost steam in the latter half of its innings, managing only 37-4 in the last four overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players
PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, S Raza, R Dhawan, M Rathee, S Singh
RCB impact players: V Vyshak, A Rawat, D Willey, K Sharma, Akashdeep
