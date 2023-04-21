WATCH | Virat Kohli And Glenn Maxwell Play Rock-paper-scissors Amid Tense PBKS Run-chase

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli made a winning return as the captain of RCB as they were victorious in the IPL 2023 match by 24 runs. Batting first in Mohali, the visitors put up a score of 174 courtesy fifties from Faf du Plessis, who is also the regular captain of the team but came in as an impact player and Virat Kohli. The bowlers as well displayed spectacular perseverance and Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers and ended the match with a four-wicket haul.

However, despite removing all the key Punjab Kings' batsmen, it was Jitesh Sharma who started taking on the Bangalore bowlers and at one point it looked like they will lose the match. In all the tense situation Kohli looked relaxed and was seen playing 'rock-paper-scissors' with fellow mate Glenn Maxwell.

RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell play rock-paper-scissors

The moment came into play when Jitesh Sharma was given out by the onfield umpire in the 11th over of the Punjab Kings innings and he opposed the decision by taking a review. In the time when the decision was reviewed Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were seen enjoying the moment and playing 'rock-paper-scissors'.

The review was successful and Jitesh Sharma went on to play an inning of 41 runs off 27 balls. The knock didn't prove to be enough as the wicketkeeper-batsman didn't receive any support from the other end.

Coming back to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore were invited to bat first by the Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran. Both the teams were playing without their permanent captains as they had to sit out of the match due to their respective injuries. However, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis came in as an impact player and also displayed a brilliant batting performance. The right-handed South African played an inning of 84 runs off 56 balls which included five fours and five sixes. Kohli also chipped in with a half-century which included five fours and one six.

Chasing the target, Punjab Kings didn't have a good start and they lost most of their key batsmen including Matthew Short and Liam Livingstone early. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the RCB bowlers and he ended the match with figures of 4/20. Jitesh Sharma tried to take his team over the line but in the end, the visitors were victorious by 24 runs.