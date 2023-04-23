Last Updated:

RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score Match 32 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 7 Runs

RCB vs RR Live Score: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samsons' Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in match number 32 of IPL 2023. The RCB vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of RR vs RCB IPL match today at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

IPL 2023
 
RCB vs RR IPL latest score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match 32 live

19:32 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 runs vs Rajasthan Royals 

19:29 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB IPL SCORE: Abdul Basith comes in as an impact player

Abdul Basith comes in as an impact player in place of Devdutt Padikkal. 

19:28 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Ashwin departs for 12

R Ashwin departs for 12 and Harshal Patel strikes. Rajasthan Royals are 180/6

19:17 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB Live Score: Two overs left as Royals need 33

Two overs left as Rajasthan Royals need 33 

19:16 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: Hetmyer has to walk back for 3

Shimron Hetmyer has to walk back for 3 and Rajasthan Royals have lost their fifth wicket for a score of 155. 

19:08 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: Match enters the slog overs

Match enters the slog overs.

18:57 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Samson walks back for 22

 Sanju Samson walks back for 22 and Rajasthan Royals are 124/4

18:53 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: 15 overs bowled, Rajasthan are 121/3

15 overs bowled, Rajasthan Royals are 121/3.

18:49 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR IPL LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli completes 101 IPL catches

Virat Kohli completes 101 catches in the history of Indian Premier League. 

18:44 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Jaiswal walks back for 47

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back for 47 and Rajasthan Royals are 108/3

18:41 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE: 13 overs gone, Rajasthan are 105/2

13 overs have been bowled, Rajasthan Royals are 105/2. 

18:33 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR IPL LIVE SCORE: Padikkal departs for 52

Devdutt Padikkal departs for 52 and David Willey strikes. Rajasthan Royals are 99/2

18:29 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Padikkal reaches half-century in 30 balls

Devdutt Padikkal reaches half-century in 30 balls.

18:25 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: Padikkal edging towards half-century

Devdutt Padikkal edging towards half-century and RR are 92/1 in 9.4 overs. 

18:10 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: Royals finish powerplay at 47/1

Rajasthan Royals finish powerplay at 47/1. 

18:03 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Royals looking to come back

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to come back after the fall of Jos Buttler. 

18:01 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE SCORE: The 'Wall' is here to witness Rajasthan vs Bangalore clash

The 'Wall' Rahul Dravid is here in Bengaluru to witness Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

17:46 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE IPL score: Mohammed Siraj hunts down Jos Buttler in first wicket

Siraj dismantled the stumps of Jos Buttler in the fourth ball of the 1st over and continued his streak of taking wickets in the first over in IPL 2023.

17:28 IST, April 23rd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: RCB set 190-run target for RR

RCB finished their innings at 189/9 in 20 overs.

Innings summary - RCB 189/9 in 20 overs

RCB Batting-

Glenn Maxwell - 77 off 44

Faf du Plessis - 62 off 39

RR Bowling- 

Trent Boult - 2/41 in 4 overs

Sandeep Sharma - 2/49 in 4 overs

17:24 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE IPL score: Sandeep Sharma on a hattrick

Vijaykumar Vyshak was dismissed on a golden duck by Sharma in the third ball of the 20th over. However, Sandeep was denied a hattrick as Mohammed Siraj took a single in the next ball before David Willey hit a four.

17:24 IST, April 23rd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Hasaranga sacrifices his wicket but DK follows

Wanindu Hasaranga sacrificed his wicket in order to bring Dinesh Karthik into the strike to face the final over. As the first delivery was a wide, Karthik started off the 20th over with a boundary. However, he was caught out by Jos Buttler in the bowling of Sandeep Sharma after scoring 16 runs in 13 balls. 

17:10 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE IPL score: Yashsvi Jaiswal runs out Prabhudessai

SS Prabhudessai was run out by Yashasvi Jaiswal, two balls after Lomror's fall.

17:03 IST, April 23rd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Mahipal Lomror perishes

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mahipal Lomror on 8 off 6 in the 17th over. RCB were reduced to 163/5 in 16.3 overs.

16:54 IST, April 23rd 2023
RCB vs RR LIVE IPL score: Glenn Maxwell departs

RCB vs RR Latest Updates: After Faf du Plessis and now Glenn Maxwell has departed and he has fallen to R. Ashwin's brilliance. RCB are 157/4 after 15.1 overs

16:46 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB IPL LIVE score: Faf du Plessis stunned by Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR vs RCB IPL LIVE score: Faf du Plessis is stunned by a monumental effort from rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. The RCB skipper is run out on 62 and RCB as of now are 143/3

16:34 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Faf du Plessis claims fifty in 31 balls

Faf du Plessis completed his fifty with a four in his 12th over, which saw RCB adding a total of 17 runs to their total.

16:24 IST, April 23rd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Glenn Maxwell hits 27-ball half-century

Maxwell hammered his way to a fifty in style with a maximum in the 10th over. He took 27 balls to complete his fifty as RCB closed in on 100 runs.

16:05 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Maxwell and Du Plessis play the rescue act; RCB 62/2 after powerplay

At the end of the powerplay, RCB's score stood at 62/2 with Maxwell batting on 31 off 14 and Du Plessis on 29 off 17.

15:52 IST, April 23rd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Faf du Plessis hammers 16 off Sandeep's over

Faf du Plessis hammered two sixes and a four in the fourth over and took RCB to 38/2 after Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.

15:44 IST, April 23rd 2023
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Glenn Maxwell begin proceedings in style

Glenn Maxwell begin proceedings in style and hits a boundary off the first ball 

