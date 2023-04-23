RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score Match 32 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 7 Runs

Quick links:
Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 runs vs Rajasthan Royals
Abdul Basith comes in as an impact player in place of Devdutt Padikkal.
R Ashwin departs for 12 and Harshal Patel strikes. Rajasthan Royals are 180/6
Two overs left as Rajasthan Royals need 33
Shimron Hetmyer has to walk back for 3 and Rajasthan Royals have lost their fifth wicket for a score of 155.
Match enters the slog overs.
Sanju Samson walks back for 22 and Rajasthan Royals are 124/4
15 overs bowled, Rajasthan Royals are 121/3.
Virat Kohli completes 101 catches in the history of Indian Premier League.
Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back for 47 and Rajasthan Royals are 108/3
13 overs have been bowled, Rajasthan Royals are 105/2.
Devdutt Padikkal departs for 52 and David Willey strikes. Rajasthan Royals are 99/2
Devdutt Padikkal reaches half-century in 30 balls.
Devdutt Padikkal edging towards half-century and RR are 92/1 in 9.4 overs.
Rajasthan Royals finish powerplay at 47/1.
Rajasthan Royals will be looking to come back after the fall of Jos Buttler.
The 'Wall' Rahul Dravid is here in Bengaluru to witness Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash
Siraj dismantled the stumps of Jos Buttler in the fourth ball of the 1st over and continued his streak of taking wickets in the first over in IPL 2023.
RCB finished their innings at 189/9 in 20 overs.
Innings summary - RCB 189/9 in 20 overs
RCB Batting-
Glenn Maxwell - 77 off 44
Faf du Plessis - 62 off 39
RR Bowling-
Trent Boult - 2/41 in 4 overs
Sandeep Sharma - 2/49 in 4 overs
Vijaykumar Vyshak was dismissed on a golden duck by Sharma in the third ball of the 20th over. However, Sandeep was denied a hattrick as Mohammed Siraj took a single in the next ball before David Willey hit a four.
Wanindu Hasaranga sacrificed his wicket in order to bring Dinesh Karthik into the strike to face the final over. As the first delivery was a wide, Karthik started off the 20th over with a boundary. However, he was caught out by Jos Buttler in the bowling of Sandeep Sharma after scoring 16 runs in 13 balls.
SS Prabhudessai was run out by Yashasvi Jaiswal, two balls after Lomror's fall.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mahipal Lomror on 8 off 6 in the 17th over. RCB were reduced to 163/5 in 16.3 overs.
RCB vs RR Latest Updates: After Faf du Plessis and now Glenn Maxwell has departed and he has fallen to R. Ashwin's brilliance. RCB are 157/4 after 15.1 overs
RR vs RCB IPL LIVE score: Faf du Plessis is stunned by a monumental effort from rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. The RCB skipper is run out on 62 and RCB as of now are 143/3
Faf du Plessis completed his fifty with a four in his 12th over, which saw RCB adding a total of 17 runs to their total.
Maxwell hammered his way to a fifty in style with a maximum in the 10th over. He took 27 balls to complete his fifty as RCB closed in on 100 runs.
At the end of the powerplay, RCB's score stood at 62/2 with Maxwell batting on 31 off 14 and Du Plessis on 29 off 17.
Faf du Plessis hammered two sixes and a four in the fourth over and took RCB to 38/2 after Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.
Glenn Maxwell begin proceedings in style and hits a boundary off the first ball