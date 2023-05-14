RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Toss At 3 PM IST

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak.
RR full squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.
RCB and RR have crossed paths 29 times. On 14 occasions RCB was the better side, whereas RR won 12 times. 3 times the match ended in a no result.
The RCB vs RR IPL match 60 will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.
Welcome to yet another action-filled day of IPL 2023. Today in match 60, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will square off in a must win game for both teams. As IPL 2023 is in its business end thus no team can afford to lose points. So, with no space for error an intriguining contest can be anticipated. What do you think, who will reign supreme today?