Last Updated:

RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Toss At 3 PM IST

RCB vs RR Live Score: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samsons' Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in match number 60 of IPL 2023. The RCB vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of RR vs RCB IPL match today at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
RCB vs RR live score IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
07:26 IST, May 14th 2023
RCB vs RR Latest Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

RCB full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak. 

pointer
07:26 IST, May 14th 2023
RCB vs RR latest update: Rajasthan Royals full squad

RR full squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

pointer
07:26 IST, May 14th 2023
RCB vs RR Latest Update: Head to head

RCB and RR have crossed paths 29 times. On 14 occasions RCB was the better side, whereas RR won 12 times. 3 times the match ended in a no result.

pointer
07:26 IST, May 14th 2023
RCB vs RR Latest Update: Venue and timing of the match

The RCB vs RR IPL match 60 will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.

pointer
07:26 IST, May 14th 2023
RCB vs RR IPL 2023: Match 60

Welcome to yet another action-filled day of IPL 2023. Today in match 60, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will square off in a must win game for both teams. As IPL 2023 is in its business end thus no team can afford to lose points. So, with no space for error an intriguining contest can be anticipated. What do you think, who will reign supreme today?

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT