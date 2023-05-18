Last Updated:

RCB Vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win

RCB vs SRH Live Score: Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing in Match 65 of IPL 2023.

23:09 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore stay alive

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decimated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and they are alive in the race of playoffs.

22:56 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Faf Du Plessis falls

Oh dear, is it the great RCB jinx or what? Right after Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis has perished and RCB still need some crucial runs to get

22:52 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Bhuvneshwar dismisses Kohli

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Virat Kohli after the latter scored his maiden century of the season. 

22:49 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Kohli hits a ton

Virat Kohli scored a fantastic century off 62 balls in the IPL 2023 game against SRH. 

22:39 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Faf completes 1000 IPL runs as a captain

Faf du Plessis has completed 1000 IPL runs as the captain of RCB. 

22:19 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Kohli, Du Plessis score a fifty each

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have scored a half-century against SRH. This was Du Plessis' 8th fifty of the season and 7th for Kohli. RCB 105/0 in 11.3 overs. 

22:00 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Kohli, Du Plessis on fire

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are batting exceptionally well against SRH as they have already smashed 72 runs in 7 overs. 

21:30 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Kohli smashes back-to-back fours

Virat Kohli smashed back-to-back boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling. 

21:30 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Kohli, Du Plessis open for RCB

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have opened the batting for RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for SRH.  

21:08 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Hyderabad post 186/5 in 20 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 186/5 in 20 overs. Bangalore will need 186 runs to win the match. 

21:04 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Harshal removes Klaasen

Harshal Patel dismissed Heinrich Klaasen 104 off 51 balls. SRH 178/4 in 18.5 Overs.

21:00 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Klaasen scores a classy century

Heinrich Klaasen scored a magnificent century off just 49 balls. SRH 178/4 in 18.4 overs. 

20:55 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Klaasen on fire

Heinrich Klaasen is batting exceptionally well for SRH. He has been smashing all across the park. 

20:25 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Klaasen scores a classy fifty

Heinrich Klaasen scored his second consecutive half-century off just 24 balls. SRH 98/2 in 11.3 overs.   

19:55 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Tripathi goes for 15 off 12 balls

Rahul Tripathi has been dismissed by Bracewell for 15 off 12 balls. RCB 28/2 in 4.3 overs.

19:53 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Bracewell removes Abhishek

Michael Bracewell dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 11 off 14 balls. SRH 27/1 in 4.1 Overs.

19:49 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Bangalore miss easy run out chance

Shahbaz Ahmed almost ran out Rahul Tripathi in the third over of SRH's innings. He missed the stumps by an inch at the bowler's end. 

19:41 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Tripathi, Abhishek open for SRH

Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for SRH. Mohammed Siraj took the new ball for Bangalore. 

19:39 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav

19:02 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: RCB win toss, opt to bowl

Faf du Plessis opted to bowl first after winning the toss against SRH.

18:39 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: Toss in short while

While the coin toss will take place at 7 PM IST, the match is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST.

17:54 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL Score: RCB and SRH bond in Hyderabad ahead of much-important clash
17:23 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH IPL LIVE UPDATES: When is the coin toss?

Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST.

16:26 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH IPL LIVE UPDATES: Mohammed Siraj looks to better unique powerplay record

Mohammed Siraj is the joint-second wicket-taker in the powerplay in IPL 2023 alongside Trent Boult, courtesy of nine dismissals each.

16:00 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH IPL LIVE UPDATES: Heinrich Klassen's unique IPL 2023 record

Heinrich Klassen has a strike rate of 180.95 against spin this year, which is the highest among others.

15:54 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH IPL LIVE UPDATES: Is the pitch favorable for batsmen or bowlers?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is favorable to both sides. However, with a dry approach, it is primarily batting friendly. 

15:13 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH IPL LIVE UPDATES: Injury Report

No players from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been reported injured.

14:55 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: What are the head-to-head records?

Total matches played - 21

SRH won - 12

RCB won - 7

14:13 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai

13:01 IST, May 18th 2023
RCB vs SRH LIVE IPL SCORE: How is the pitch in Hyderabad?

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is always known to be fit for the batsmen and the average first innings score in IPL is 165.

