RCB Vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win

Image: BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore have decimated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and they are alive in the race of playoffs.
Oh dear, is it the great RCB jinx or what? Right after Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis has perished and RCB still need some crucial runs to get
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Virat Kohli after the latter scored his maiden century of the season.
Virat Kohli scored a fantastic century off 62 balls in the IPL 2023 game against SRH.
Faf du Plessis has completed 1000 IPL runs as the captain of RCB.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have scored a half-century against SRH. This was Du Plessis' 8th fifty of the season and 7th for Kohli. RCB 105/0 in 11.3 overs.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are batting exceptionally well against SRH as they have already smashed 72 runs in 7 overs.
Virat Kohli smashed back-to-back boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have opened the batting for RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 186/5 in 20 overs. Bangalore will need 186 runs to win the match.
Harshal Patel dismissed Heinrich Klaasen 104 off 51 balls. SRH 178/4 in 18.5 Overs.
Heinrich Klaasen scored a magnificent century off just 49 balls. SRH 178/4 in 18.4 overs.
Heinrich Klaasen is batting exceptionally well for SRH. He has been smashing all across the park.
Heinrich Klaasen scored his second consecutive half-century off just 24 balls. SRH 98/2 in 11.3 overs.
Rahul Tripathi has been dismissed by Bracewell for 15 off 12 balls. RCB 28/2 in 4.3 overs.
Michael Bracewell dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 11 off 14 balls. SRH 27/1 in 4.1 Overs.
Shahbaz Ahmed almost ran out Rahul Tripathi in the third over of SRH's innings. He missed the stumps by an inch at the bowler's end.
Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for SRH. Mohammed Siraj took the new ball for Bangalore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav
Faf du Plessis opted to bowl first after winning the toss against SRH.
While the coin toss will take place at 7 PM IST, the match is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST.
Mohammed Siraj is the joint-second wicket-taker in the powerplay in IPL 2023 alongside Trent Boult, courtesy of nine dismissals each.
Heinrich Klassen has a strike rate of 180.95 against spin this year, which is the highest among others.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is favorable to both sides. However, with a dry approach, it is primarily batting friendly.
No players from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been reported injured.
Total matches played - 21
SRH won - 12
RCB won - 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is always known to be fit for the batsmen and the average first innings score in IPL is 165.