RR Vs GT Today Match IPL Live Score: Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 9 Wickets

Gujarat Titans eased their way to the target as they have registered a nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals
Shubman Gill tries to step out from his crease but Chahal bowls a classic leg spin and Sanju Samson has the easiest job to do.
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have provided a solid start to GUjarat Titans
Abhinav Manohar's direct throw hits the stumps as Adam Zampa has to walk back towards the pavillion
Mohammed Shami dislodges the stumps of Trent Boult with a perfect yorker
Rashid Khan picks up Shimron Hetmyer who becomes his third victim
Noor Ahmad traps Dhruv Jurel in front of the stumps
Noor Ahmad removes the off stump of Devdut Padikkal
Riyan Parag is introduced as an impact player but he fails to take up the advantage as he becomes the victim of Rashid Khan
A Rashid Khan blinder dismisses R Ashwin as Rajasthan are in deep danger
Sanju Samson tries to push it to the leg side but it gets the leading edge and Hardik Pandya has an easy catch.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is involved in a run-out as he fails to convert it big.
Jos Buttler's poor run continues as Hardik Pandya removes him to get the first breakthrough for Gujarat.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took the strike against Mohammed Shami to kick off the proceedings.
Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals won the coin toss and opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans.
Captains Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST.
RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif
GT Impact Player options: Sai Sudharsan, R. Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi
This pitch has benefited bowlers and hitters, so the toss won't really matter. The SMS Stadium might not be the scene of a high-scoring spectacle. But the spinners could have an advantage on the surface.
A perfect opportunity for Rajasthan Royals to avenge their IPL final defeat against Gujarat Titans
A perfect opportunity for Rajasthan Royals to avenge their IPL final defeat against Gujarat Titans
The temperature of Jaipur is expected to be around 35-25 degree celsius on May 5, Friday. The sky is expected to be clear in the day while being partly cloudy at night. There is only a 5% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with humidity expected to be at 44% during the day and 51% at night.
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, David Miller
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals Probable Impact Players: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav
Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players: Sai Sudharshan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Abhinav Manohar, R Sai Kishore
The Gujarat Titans will look to avenge the previous defeat they faced against Rajasthan Royals and will also look to get back to the winning ways and put one more step towards the IPL 2023 playoffs.