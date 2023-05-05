Last Updated:

RR Vs GT Today Match IPL Live Score: Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 9 Wickets

RR vs GT live score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are playing in Match 48 of IPL 2023. The RR vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the RR vs GT IPL match today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR Vs GT

Image: BCCI/IPL

22:27 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Gujarat claim a nine wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans eased their way to the target as they have registered a nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals

22:11 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Chahal picks up the first wicket

Shubman Gill tries to step out from his crease but Chahal bowls a classic leg spin and Sanju Samson has the easiest job to do.

21:51 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR live updates: Gujarat off to a smooth start

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have provided a solid start to GUjarat Titans

21:19 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR live updates: Gujarat will need 119 runs to win

Abhinav Manohar's direct throw hits the stumps as Adam Zampa has to walk back towards the pavillion

21:06 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR live updates: Mohammed Shami removes Trent Boult

Mohammed Shami dislodges the stumps of Trent Boult with a perfect yorker

21:01 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Rashid Khan has his third

Rashid Khan picks up Shimron Hetmyer who becomes his third victim

21:01 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Dhruv Jurel follows the suit

 Noor Ahmad traps Dhruv Jurel in front of the stumps

20:35 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Noor Ahmad brilliance continues

Noor Ahmad removes the off stump of Devdut Padikkal

20:25 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Impact player Riyan Parag departs cheaply

Riyan Parag is introduced as an impact player but he fails to take up the advantage as he becomes the victim of Rashid Khan

20:15 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: R Ashwin goes back to the pavilion

A Rashid Khan blinder dismisses R Ashwin as Rajasthan are in deep danger

20:08 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: the skipper falls to a simple delivery

Sanju Samson tries to push it to the leg side but it gets the leading edge and Hardik Pandya has an easy catch.

20:04 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: second breakthrough for Gujarat Titans

Yashasvi Jaiswal is involved in a run-out as he fails to convert it big.

 

19:41 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Gujarat draw first blood

Jos Buttler's poor run continues as Hardik Pandya removes him to get the first breakthrough for Gujarat.

19:33 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE IPL UPDATES: Mohammed Shami begins the proceedings

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the strike against Mohammed Shami to kick off the proceedings.

19:33 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL Score: Impact Player options for both teams

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

19:09 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE IPL UPDATES: Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs RR

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

19:07 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs GT

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:02 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: RR win the toss, opt to bat first

Rajasthan Royals won the coin toss and opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

18:52 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Toss in less than 10 minutes

Captains Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST.

18:23 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE IPL UPDATES: Probable Impact Player options

RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif

GT Impact Player options: Sai Sudharsan, R. Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi

17:50 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: The Tale of the Pitch

This pitch has benefited bowlers and hitters, so the toss won't really matter. The SMS Stadium might not be the scene of a high-scoring spectacle. But the spinners could have an advantage on the surface.

17:22 IST, May 5th 2023
IPL live score: Gujarat lost to Rajasthan in the IPL final

A perfect opportunity for Rajasthan Royals to avenge their IPL final defeat against Gujarat Titans

pointer
16:35 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE IPL UPDATES: Pre-game rituals ft. GT and RR stars
16:02 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Weather report for IPL 2023, Match 48

The temperature of Jaipur is expected to be around 35-25 degree celsius on May 5, Friday. The sky is expected to be clear in the day while being partly cloudy at night. There is only a 5% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with humidity expected to be at 44% during the day and 51% at night.

15:28 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Fantasy team for IPL 2023 Match 48

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan

15:07 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

14:44 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal 

14:02 IST, May 5th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE IPL UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals Probable Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals Probable Impact Players: Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, K Yadav

13:34 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players: Sai Sudharshan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Abhinav Manohar, R Sai Kishore

12:50 IST, May 5th 2023
RR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Titans look to avenge previous defeat

The Gujarat Titans will look to avenge the previous defeat they faced against Rajasthan Royals and will also look to get back to the winning ways and put one more step towards the IPL 2023 playoffs. 

