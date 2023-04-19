RR Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: First Battle At Sawai Mansingh

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Bowling first a benefit in Jaipur can be a benefit for teams at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as in the 47 IPL matches at this venue the teams chasing have won the match 32 times.
The pitch from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will offer a lot of help to the bowlers and this is the reason till now any team has not been able to register a total of 200 or more at this ground. Chasing at the pitch can be a good decision.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler till now has been exceptional with the bat and has been one of the team's top scorers in the tournament. The team would expect him to continue the same heroics against the Lucknow Super Giants.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur Rajasthan will become the battleground for the first time in IPL 2023.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Joe Root, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif
LSG: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni
The RR VS LSG game will be the battle between two of the top teams on the table. Let's see comes out as the winner.
KL Rahul celebrated his birthday yesterday. Will he celebrate the occasion on the field as well?
LSG IPL 2023 squad: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
RR IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.
The teams have squared off twice before and both times Rajasthan Royals got the better of Lucknow Super Giants. Thus, the score is 2-0 in favour of RR right now.
The RR vs LSG match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Today In the never-ending IPL action, Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants. Both the teams are at the summit of the IPL 2023 Points Table. Thus, it will be intriguing to witness who comes on top in this 1 vs 2 battle.