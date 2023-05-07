Last Updated:

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win By 4 Wickets In Another Nail-biter

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in Match 52 of IPL 2023. Rajasthan had almost secured the win before the no-ball signal went up. Abdul Samad did not waste the opportunity as he hit six off the final delivery to win the match.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
RR vs SRH

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
23:32 IST, May 7th 2023
IPL 2023: Updated points table after Match 52

 

pointer
23:32 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Glenn Phillips gets the POTM award

Glenn Phillips has been named the player of the match for hitting 25 off 7 balls. 

pointer
23:10 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Hyderabad win by 4 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. 

pointer
23:10 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Anti-climax as Sandeep bowls a no-ball

Rajasthan Royals players started celebrating when the signal for the no-ball went up. Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball in the end, giving SRH another chance. 

pointer
23:04 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: McCoy drops Samad

Obed McCoy dropped Abdul Samad's catch on the first ball of the final over with SRH needing 17 off 6 balls. Samad smashed a six off the very next delivery.

pointer
23:00 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Hetmyer takes brilliant catch to dismiss Phillips

Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips for 25 off 7 balls. He was looking dangerous with the bat. SRH need 17 off 6 balls to win the match. 

pointer
22:53 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Chahal removes Markram

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Aiden Markram for 6 off 5 balls to pick up his fourth wicket of the match. SRH 174/5 in 17.5 Overs.

pointer
22:50 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Tripathi goes for 47 off 29 balls

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 47 off 29 balls. SRH 171/4 in 17.2 Overs.

pointer
22:50 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Samson drops a catch

Sanju Samson dropped Rahul Tripathi's catch off Obed McCoy's bowling in the 17th over.

pointer
22:41 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Chahal takes out Klaasen

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 26 off 12 balls. SRH 157/3 in 15.5 Overs.

pointer
22:23 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Ashwin removes Sharma

R Ashwin dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 55 off 34 balls with Yuzvendra Chahal taking the catch at short third. SRH 116/2 in 12.4 overs. 
 

pointer
22:21 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sharma scores his fifty

Abhishek Sharma scored his half-century off 33 balls, his second of the season. SRH are looking good. 

pointer
22:12 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sharma, Tripathi rebuild for Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma (38) and Rahul Tripathi (15) are rebuilding for Hyderabad with a good partnership. SRH 87/1 in 10 overs. 

pointer
21:54 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Chahal removes Anmolpreet Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet Singh for 33 off 25 balls. 51/1 in 5.5 Overs.

pointer
21:27 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Anmolpreet, Abhishek open for SRH

Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for SRH. Sandeep Sharma took the new ball for RR. 

pointer
21:25 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Buttler denies Root a chance in debut game

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's assault against Sunrisers Hyderabad denied Joe Root a chance to contribute with the bat in his debut IPL match. 

pointer
21:08 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan post 214/2 in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals scored 214/2 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 215 runs to win the match. 

pointer
21:00 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Buttler goes for 95

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back to dismiss Jos Buttler for 95 off 59 balls. Rajasthan Royals 192/2 in 18.3 Overs.

pointer
20:55 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 50 up for Samson

Sanju Samson scored his half-century off 33 balls. RR 190/1 in 18 overs. 

pointer
20:49 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Buttler is unstoppable

Jos Buttler is finding the gaps so well at the moment. He has smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes to score 92 off 54 balls. RR 185/1 in 17 overs.   

pointer
20:17 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Samson on fire

Sanju Samson is looking in very good form against SRH. He has already scored 28 runs off 16 balls. Rajasthan 95/1 in 9 overs.

pointer
19:57 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Jansen removes Jaiswal

Marco Jansen dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 35 off 18 balls. Rajasthan Royals 54/1 in 4.6 Overs.

pointer
19:54 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 1000 IPL runs for Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has now become the latest player to score 1000 runs in the IPL. He achieved the feat in his 34th innings.  

pointer
19:48 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Jaiswal, Buttler provide solid star

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have provided a solid start to Rajasthan Royals. 

pointer
19:21 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

pointer
19:18 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

pointer
19:02 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Royals win toss, opt to bat

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of IPL 2023. 

pointer
18:44 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Toss coming up shortly

The toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will take place at 7:00 PM IST. 

pointer
17:46 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Both teams in desperate need of a win

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in desperate need of a win given that they have failed to win four of their last five matches.  

pointer
16:23 IST, May 7th 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Predicted Substitutes

Rajasthan Royals: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: M Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT