RR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win By 4 Wickets In Another Nail-biter

Image: BCCI/IPL
Glenn Phillips has been named the player of the match for hitting 25 off 7 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.
Rajasthan Royals players started celebrating when the signal for the no-ball went up. Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball in the end, giving SRH another chance.
Obed McCoy dropped Abdul Samad's catch on the first ball of the final over with SRH needing 17 off 6 balls. Samad smashed a six off the very next delivery.
Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips for 25 off 7 balls. He was looking dangerous with the bat. SRH need 17 off 6 balls to win the match.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Aiden Markram for 6 off 5 balls to pick up his fourth wicket of the match. SRH 174/5 in 17.5 Overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 47 off 29 balls. SRH 171/4 in 17.2 Overs.
Sanju Samson dropped Rahul Tripathi's catch off Obed McCoy's bowling in the 17th over.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 26 off 12 balls. SRH 157/3 in 15.5 Overs.
R Ashwin dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 55 off 34 balls with Yuzvendra Chahal taking the catch at short third. SRH 116/2 in 12.4 overs.
Abhishek Sharma scored his half-century off 33 balls, his second of the season. SRH are looking good.
Abhishek Sharma (38) and Rahul Tripathi (15) are rebuilding for Hyderabad with a good partnership. SRH 87/1 in 10 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet Singh for 33 off 25 balls. 51/1 in 5.5 Overs.
Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for SRH. Sandeep Sharma took the new ball for RR.
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's assault against Sunrisers Hyderabad denied Joe Root a chance to contribute with the bat in his debut IPL match.
Rajasthan Royals scored 214/2 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 215 runs to win the match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back to dismiss Jos Buttler for 95 off 59 balls. Rajasthan Royals 192/2 in 18.3 Overs.
Sanju Samson scored his half-century off 33 balls. RR 190/1 in 18 overs.
Jos Buttler is finding the gaps so well at the moment. He has smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes to score 92 off 54 balls. RR 185/1 in 17 overs.
Sanju Samson is looking in very good form against SRH. He has already scored 28 runs off 16 balls. Rajasthan 95/1 in 9 overs.
Marco Jansen dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 35 off 18 balls. Rajasthan Royals 54/1 in 4.6 Overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has now become the latest player to score 1000 runs in the IPL. He achieved the feat in his 34th innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have provided a solid start to Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of IPL 2023.
The toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in desperate need of a win given that they have failed to win four of their last five matches.
Rajasthan Royals: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif
Sunrisers Hyderabad: M Jansen, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan