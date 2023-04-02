RR Vs SRH: Yuzvendra Chahal Decimates Sunrisers And Registers His Name In 'ELITE' List

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals made a grand start to their Indian Premier League campaign as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the Indian Premier League. Batting first Jos Buttler, Yasasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson showed some fiery batting skills as Rajasthan crossed the 200-run mark in their very first match. Yuzevndra Chahal starred with the ball as his four-wicket haul helped the side to record a massive win over SRH.
Chahal broke a few records as he became the first Indian player to take 300 wickets in T20 matches. He also breached the top three of IPL's all-time wicket-taker list. After Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo Chahal remain the only spinner in the top three with 170 scalps to his name. Chahal also tops the list of the spinner with the most wickets in the IPL. The other members are, Amit Mishra (166 wickets from 154 games), Ravichandran Ashwin (158 wickets from 185 matches), Piyush Chawla (157 wickets from 165 games), Sunil Narine 153 wickets from 149 games.
The spinner has been a mainstay for the Indian team for the past few years and if he maintains his form he is expected to be in the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup.
4⃣ for the wily leggie! 🔥🔥#YuzvendraChahal spun Hyderabad into a tizzy with an electrifying spell. 😮— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 2, 2023
Tune-in to #SRHvRR at #IPLonStar LIVE on Star Sports Network.#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogetherpic.twitter.com/vBZEwrmPJ5
What a Spell— Daddyscore (@daddyscore) April 2, 2023
Overs : 4
Runs : 17
Wickets : 4
300 T20 Career Wickets
6th 4-fer in T20 for Chahal
MOST WICKETS by Spinner in IPL - 170 Wickets!https://t.co/jQ11yamO45#YuzvendraChahal #TATAIPL2023 #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter #daddyscore pic.twitter.com/N0oZlJgkyM
Most T20 Wickets (Indians)— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 2, 2023
300 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
287 - Ravi Ashwin
276 - Piyush Chawla
272 - Amit Mishra
256 - Jasprit Bumrah
256 - Bhuvneshwar#RRvSRH
Starting XIs
Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, KM Asif
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan