Shubman Gill Opens Up On 'tactical Changes' After T20 WC That Led To His IPL 2023 Success

Shubman Gill continued to mesmerize audiences with his batting masterclass by smashing his third century in the Indian Premier League 2023. Having registered his maiden IPL century three games earlier, the 23-year-old smashed his third hundred of the season against Mumbai Indians in the high-octane MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. After the win, the Team India opener shed light on how he made tactical changes in his batting after the T20 World Cup last year, which led to his success in IPL 2023.

"From the last West Indies tour (2022), I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation. India suffered a disheartening exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final.

Shubman Gill - One of the few international cricketers to hit centuries in all formats

While the Indian T20I side saw major changes in the lineup, Gill continued to impress everyone across the formats. Having registered his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe in August, Gill closed 2022 by scoring his maiden international century in the longest format of the game during India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022. He then hit another ODI century in January against Sri Lanka, before hammering his through to a maiden double century in the format against New Zealand.

He concluded the ODI series against the Kiwi side by smashing yet another century worth 112 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He then enlisted his name among a few other Indian batsmen to register centuries across all formats by claiming his maiden T20I century against the Kiwis. However, his knock on Friday night in IPL 2023 was undoubtedly one of the best he has ever played.

'My best innings so far in the IPL': Shubman Gill

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL," the 23-year-old Punjab man said. His sensational 129 off 60 against MI consisted of a whopping 10 sixes and seven fours. Shedding his thoughts on the occasion in a post-match interview with Gill, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was all praises about the Team India youngster.

“Something which I told him as well (pointing towards Shubman), I have been very fortunate to see a lot of T20 hundreds, but what I saw today was one of the finest I have seen. Out of 60, he played 55 balls unbelievably. Every time you see that we saw those 55 balls, we said that’s a hell of a shot. So, very proud of him,” said Pandya.