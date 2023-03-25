Last Updated:

SRH Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s full schedule, complete squad and best playing XI for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, which begins on March 31.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
SRH Team

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a new-look side and under the leadership of a new captain. South Africa’s T20I captain Aiden Markram was announced as the SRH skipper in February, over a month before the franchise begins their IPL 2023 campaign. SRH made several key changes to their squad at the IPL 2023 Auction, which included former captain Kane Williamson’s exit from the team.

On the other hand, the 2016 IPL-wining franchise made some exciting additions to their squad at the auction by roping in Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Heinrich Klassen, among others. The Markram-led side will now begin their IPL 2023 campaign with the match against last year’s finalists RR on April 2 at their home ground.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SRH Team 2023: Full schedule

  • SRH vs RR on April 2 in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs SRH on April 7 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs PBKS on April 9 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • KKR vs SRH on April 14 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs DC on April 24 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs SRH on April 29 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs KKR on May 4 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • RR vs SRH on May 7 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs LSG on May 13 in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST
  • GT vs SRH on May 15 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs RCB on May 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

SRH Team 2023: Players bought at the IPL 2023 auction

SRH's Purchases at IPL auction 2023: Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore)

SRH Team 2023: Full squad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

SRH Team 2023: Best playing XI

SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

