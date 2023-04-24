SRH Vs DC IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defeat SRH By 7 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Axar: (What gave him more joy, his batting or bowling returns?) 2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible. (On the surface) It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable. (Whose wicket did he enjoy more, Mayank's or Markram's?) I keep getting wickets in the form of knocking over batters but getting a wicket off the slower one (Mayank's wicket) was more enjoyable.
David Warner: "I love it here. It's an amazing crowd. I haven't been here for a long time. Thankfully my hair can only go white from here, it can't go gray. This game throws up some challenges. Mukesh there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners were great. You don't want them to get used to bowlers in back-to-back bowlers so if I can maneuver them around in the middle overs it can work. [On Ishant] Credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL and to bowl as well as he did was exceptional. To win tonight, hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got another against Sunrisers next."
Mukesh Kumar bowled a terrific final over as Delhi Capitals notched up a 7-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Delhi's second win in IPL 2023.
Anrich Nortje gets the wicket of dangerous Heinrich Klaasen
Aiden Markram tries to cut Axar Patel but misses it and it hits the stumps
Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant catch on his own ball as Abhishek Sharma departs
Rahul Tripathi departs As Ishant Sharma picks his second of the evening
Anrich Nortje dismissed Harry Brook for 7 off 14 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 31/1 in 5.1 overs.
Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishant Sharma took the new ball for Delhi.
Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav have been run out in the same over. Delhi Capitals post 144/9 in 20 overs.
Axar Patel and Manish Pandey dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan respectively. Delhi Capitals 134/7 in 18.2 overs.
Axar Patel and Manish Pandey forged a partnership a they are seeking to post a competitive score on the board
Washington Sundar dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in the same over. Delhi Capitals 62/5 in 7.6 Overs.
Washington Sundar has dismissed David Warner for 21 off 20 balls. Delhi Capitals 57/3 in 7.2 Overs.
T Natarajan dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 25 off 15 balls. Delhi Capitals 39/2 in 4.4 Overs.
Mitchell Marsh smashed four boundaries in the second over to provide a fiery start to Delhi.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Phil Salt for a duck on the third ball of the opening over. Delhi Capitals 1/1 in 0.3 overs.
David Warner and Phil Salt opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi
Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will take place at 7:00 PM.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is all set to return to Hyderabad, where he will reunite with the Orange Army for the first time since 2019.
Delhi Capitals Predicted Impact Players: Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakaria, Yash Dhull, R Patel, Prithvi Shaw
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Impact Players: G Philips, A Samad, S Singh, M Dagar, T Natarajan
The temperature in Hyderabad will be close to 24 degrees celsius to 35 degrees celsius whereas the wind speed is also expected to be between 15-25 km/h. The humidity for the same will be around 58 to 80 percent.
Delhi Capitals Probable XI: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, A Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals clash all eyes will be on Harry Brook who was also the first centurion of the IPL 2023 has not performed well after his ton and will look to perform vs DC.