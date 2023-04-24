Last Updated:

SRH Vs DC IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defeat SRH By 7 Runs

SRH vs DC Live Score: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad and David Warner's Delhi Capitals are all set to clash in Match 34 of IPL 2023. The SRH vs DC live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the SRH vs DC IPL match today in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC

06:52 IST, April 25th 2023
Man of the match Axar Patel after the match

Axar: (What gave him more joy, his batting or bowling returns?) 2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible. (On the surface) It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable. (Whose wicket did he enjoy more, Mayank's or Markram's?) I keep getting wickets in the form of knocking over batters but getting a wicket off the slower one (Mayank's wicket) was more enjoyable.

00:02 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: David Warner is elated with the win

David Warner: "I love it here. It's an amazing crowd. I haven't been here for a long time. Thankfully my hair can only go white from here, it can't go gray. This game throws up some challenges. Mukesh there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners were great. You don't want them to get used to bowlers in back-to-back bowlers so if I can maneuver them around in the middle overs it can work. [On Ishant] Credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL and to bowl as well as he did was exceptional. To win tonight, hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got another against Sunrisers next."

23:19 IST, April 24th 2023
IPL live score: Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

Mukesh Kumar bowled a terrific final over as Delhi Capitals notched up a 7-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Delhi's second win in IPL 2023.

23:11 IST, April 24th 2023
IPL live score: Heinrich Klaasen departs

Anrich Nortje gets the wicket of dangerous Heinrich Klaasen

22:46 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Axar Patel gets another breakthrough

Aiden Markram tries to cut Axar Patel but misses it and it hits the stumps

22:40 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav removes Abhishek Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant catch on his own ball as Abhishek Sharma departs

22:40 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Ishant Sharma strikes

Rahul Tripathi departs As Ishant Sharma picks his second of the evening

21:57 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Brook goes for 7 off 14 balls

Anrich Nortje dismissed Harry Brook for 7 off 14 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 31/1 in 5.1 overs. 

21:30 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook open for SRH

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishant Sharma took the new ball for Delhi. 

21:15 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Back-to-back run out

Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav have been run out in the same over. Delhi Capitals post 144/9 in 20 overs.  

21:15 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Axar, Pandey dismissed

Axar Patel and Manish Pandey dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan respectively. Delhi Capitals 134/7 in 18.2 overs. 

20:51 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Axar and Manish trying to consolidate Delhi's position

Axar Patel and Manish Pandey forged a partnership a they are seeking to post a competitive score on the board

20:20 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Washington dismisses Sarfaraz, Aman in same over

Washington Sundar dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in the same over. Delhi Capitals 62/5 in 7.6 Overs. 

20:10 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Warner dismissed for 21 off 20 balls

Washington Sundar has dismissed David Warner for 21 off 20 balls. Delhi Capitals 57/3 in 7.2 Overs. 

19:59 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Natarajan strikes, removes Marsh

T Natarajan dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 25 off 15 balls. Delhi Capitals 39/2 in 4.4 Overs.

19:45 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Marsh provides a fiery start

Mitchell Marsh smashed four boundaries in the second over to provide a fiery start to Delhi. 

19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Salt for a duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Phil Salt for a duck on the third ball of the opening over. Delhi Capitals 1/1 in 0.3 overs. 

19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: David Warner, Phil Salt open for Delhi

David Warner and Phil Salt opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for Hyderabad. 

19:10 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi

19:10 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals Impact Players

Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

19:08 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

19:08 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

19:02 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

18:25 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Toss at 7:00 PM

The toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will take place at 7:00 PM.

16:02 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Warner returns to Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is all set to return to Hyderabad, where he will reunite with the Orange Army for the first time since 2019.  

15:25 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals Predicted Impact Players

Delhi Capitals Predicted Impact Players: Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakaria, Yash Dhull, R Patel, Prithvi Shaw

14:44 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Impact Players: G Philips, A Samad, S Singh, M Dagar, T Natarajan

14:13 IST, April 24th 2023
How is the weather in Hyderabad?

The temperature in Hyderabad will be close to 24 degrees celsius to 35 degrees celsius whereas the wind speed is also expected to be between 15-25 km/h. The humidity for the same will be around 58 to 80 percent.

13:42 IST, April 24th 2023
SRH vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals Probable XI

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, A Khan, Mukesh Kumar

13:13 IST, April 24th 2023
All eyes on Harry Brook

Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals clash all eyes will be on Harry Brook who was also the first centurion of the IPL 2023 has not performed well after his ton and will look to perform vs DC. 

