SRH Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Lucknow Wins By 7 Wickets

SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are all set to clash in match number 58 of IPL 2023. The SRH vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of LSG vs SRH IPL match today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
Digital Desk
SRH vs LSG live score IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super giants latest updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

19:13 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants win by 7 wickets

Lucknow Super Giants have picked a great sweep over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

19:09 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Lucknow is not too far from a sweep!

The fiery performance from Lucknow could give them a victory in this game. 

19:09 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Stoinis walks off.

After a thunderous inning, Stoinis departs but gives some crucial runs in the game. LSG at 127/3

18:49 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Stoinis is Smashing!

Stoinis and Mankad stay firm and contribute runs as they move towards the target. 

18:38 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: LSG enjoys a wide-filled over

With a couple of wides and boundaries, Lucknow enjoys a run-filled over and gathered 89 runs off 2 wickets.

18:27 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: 11 overs have finished and Lucknow are 71/2

After 11 overs are bowled in the LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Lucknow are 71/2. 

18:23 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Sunrisers ahead at half way stage

Sunrisers Hyderabad stands ahead at the half way stage and Lucknow Super Giants are 68/2 in ten overs. 

18:20 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: 9 overs bowled, Lucknow are 61/2

Nine overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 61/2 as Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad look to give pace to Lucknow innings. 

18:14 IST, May 13th 2023
LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Super Giants lose de Kock for 29

Lucknow Super Giants lose the second wicket in the form of Quinton de Kock for 29 and are 54/2 in 8.2 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

18:11 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL: Lucknow brings up 50 in 8 overs

Lucknow Super Giants bring up the 50-run mark in 8 overs and are 50/1. 

18:06 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Seven overs finished, Lucknow are 44/1

After seven overs Lucknow Super Giants are 44/1 with Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad at the crease.

18:03 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Match evenly poised after 6 overs

The match stands evenly poised after the first six overs and LSG are 30/1 in 6 overs. 

17:57 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: 5 gone, Lucknow are 20/1

Five overs have been bowled in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow are 20/1. 

17:53 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Four overs gone, Lucknow are 16/1

Four overs have been bowled in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match and LSG are 16/1. 

17:51 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL SCORE: Mayers departs for 2

SRH strike early as Glenn Phillips strikes to dismiss Kyle Mayers for 2. LSG are 12/1. 

17:49 IST, May 13th 2023
LSG vs SRH LIVE IPL SCORE: Sunrisers bowlers silence Lucknow openers

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have till now bowled good and economical three overs and LSG is 12/0 in three overs. 

17:48 IST, May 13th 2023
17:43 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Two overs bowled, Super Giants are 4/0

Two overs have finished in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match and LSG are 4/0. 

17:43 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants begin chase

Lucknow Super Giants have begun their chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad and need 183 runs to win. 

17:19 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad finish at 182/6

Sunrisers Hyderabad finishes 20 overs at 182/6 and Lucknow Super Giants now need 183 runs in their 20 overs. 

17:12 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Klassen gets dismissed for 47 by Avesh

Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Heinrich Klassen for a score of 47, SRH are 173/6 in 19 overs. 

16:57 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers are 154/5 in 17 overs

The Sunisers Hyderabad are 154/5 in 17 overs and will look to finish the innings on an explosive note. 

16:52 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Slog overs begin in Hyderabad

The slog overs have begun in Hyderabad and the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be wanting to accelerate as much as possible and reach a big score. 

16:47 IST, May 13th 2023
LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 15 over gone, Sunrisers are 130/5

15 overs have been bowled and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 130/5 with Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klassen at the crease. 

16:47 IST, May 13th 2023
LSG vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: 14 overs finished, Sunrisers are 128/5

After 14 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad are 128/5 against Lucknow Super Giants. 

16:34 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL UPDATES: One gets two, Krunal strikes again

Krunal Pandya strikes and dismisses Glenn Phillps for a duck. SRH are 115/2 in 12.2 overs. 

16:31 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Captain gets captain

Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya traps SRH skipper Aiden Markram in the middle of the pitch for 28. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 115/4 in 12.1 overs. 

16:29 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Klassen attack Lucknow Spinners

Heinrich Klassen has started to attack the Lucknow Super Giants spinners and has hit Ravi Bishnoi for one four and a six in an over. SRH are 115/3 in 12 overs. 

16:23 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Match evenly poised at halfway mark

The match stands evenly poised at the halfway mark as Sunrisers Hyderabad have finished 95/3 in 10 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants. 

16:18 IST, May 13th 2023
SRH vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Amit Mishra strikes, Sunrisers 82/3

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Amit Mishra removes Anmolpreet Singh for 36. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 86/3 in nine overs. 

