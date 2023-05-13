SRH Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Lucknow Wins By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Lucknow Super Giants have picked a great sweep over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
The fiery performance from Lucknow could give them a victory in this game.
After a thunderous inning, Stoinis departs but gives some crucial runs in the game. LSG at 127/3
Stoinis and Mankad stay firm and contribute runs as they move towards the target.
With a couple of wides and boundaries, Lucknow enjoys a run-filled over and gathered 89 runs off 2 wickets.
After 11 overs are bowled in the LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Lucknow are 71/2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad stands ahead at the half way stage and Lucknow Super Giants are 68/2 in ten overs.
Nine overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 61/2 as Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad look to give pace to Lucknow innings.
Lucknow Super Giants lose the second wicket in the form of Quinton de Kock for 29 and are 54/2 in 8.2 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Lucknow Super Giants bring up the 50-run mark in 8 overs and are 50/1.
After seven overs Lucknow Super Giants are 44/1 with Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad at the crease.
The match stands evenly poised after the first six overs and LSG are 30/1 in 6 overs.
Five overs have been bowled in the SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow are 20/1.
Four overs have been bowled in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match and LSG are 16/1.
SRH strike early as Glenn Phillips strikes to dismiss Kyle Mayers for 2. LSG are 12/1.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have till now bowled good and economical three overs and LSG is 12/0 in three overs.
Two overs have finished in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match and LSG are 4/0.
Lucknow Super Giants have begun their chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad and need 183 runs to win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad finishes 20 overs at 182/6 and Lucknow Super Giants now need 183 runs in their 20 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose Heinrich Klassen for a score of 47, SRH are 173/6 in 19 overs.
The Sunisers Hyderabad are 154/5 in 17 overs and will look to finish the innings on an explosive note.
The slog overs have begun in Hyderabad and the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be wanting to accelerate as much as possible and reach a big score.
15 overs have been bowled and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 130/5 with Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klassen at the crease.
After 14 overs Sunrisers Hyderabad are 128/5 against Lucknow Super Giants.
Krunal Pandya strikes and dismisses Glenn Phillps for a duck. SRH are 115/2 in 12.2 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya traps SRH skipper Aiden Markram in the middle of the pitch for 28. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 115/4 in 12.1 overs.
Heinrich Klassen has started to attack the Lucknow Super Giants spinners and has hit Ravi Bishnoi for one four and a six in an over. SRH are 115/3 in 12 overs.
The match stands evenly poised at the halfway mark as Sunrisers Hyderabad have finished 95/3 in 10 overs vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants bowler Amit Mishra removes Anmolpreet Singh for 36. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 86/3 in nine overs.