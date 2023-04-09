Last Updated:

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings By 8 Wickets

SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Match 14 of IPL 2023. While Mayank Markande did the job with the ball, Rahul Tripathi finished the game with the bat for SRH.

IPL 2023
 
SRH vs PBKS Live Score

23:54 IST, April 9th 2023
IPL 2023: Updated points table after Match 14

 

23:24 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan gets the POTM award

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the player of the match for his unbeaten 99 off 66 balls. His team couldn't win the match but Dhawan still won the POTM. 

23:00 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 8 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings win by 8 wickets.

22:57 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Rahul Tripathi on fire

Rahul Tripathi smashed a fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad to help the side with the chase against Punjab Kings.

22:15 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Mayank Agarwal departs

Rahul Chahar dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 21 off 20 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 45/2 in 8.3 overs. 

21:55 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers lose Harry Brook

Arshdeep Singh dismantled Harry Brook's stumps in the 4th over, to dismiss him on 13 off 14.

21:43 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Mayank Agarwal opens tally of boundaries

Mayank Agarwal hit the first boundary of the SRH innings in the second over. SRH were 8/0 in 1.2 overs.

21:23 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan finishes off in style

Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 off 66 after smashing a six to T Natarajan in the last ball of the innings, taking PBKS' total to 143/9 in 20 overs.

21:16 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Dhawan hits Umran Malik for 17 runs

Shikhar Dhawan reached the individual score of 82 runs off 55 balls by hitting two sixes and a four in the 18th over. PBKS were 126/9 in 18 overs.

21:00 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan stands tall; PBKS cross 100-run mark

With wickets falling around him, Shikhar Dhawan completed his fifty in 42 balls by hitting a six, before hitting another maximum in the very next ball. PBKS' total went across 100 runs with Dhawan taking a single in the final ball of the 16th over.

20:55 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Markande gets his fourth; PBKS 88/9

Mayank Markande registered his fourth wicket of the match by removing Nathan Ellis in the 15th over.

20:47 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Markande strikes again

PBKS lost their eighth wicket after Mayank Markande dismissed Rahul Chahar in the 13th over, reducing PBKS to 78/8.

20:43 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Umran Malik dismisses Harpreet Brar

Umran Malik has dismissed Harpreet Brar for 1 off 2 balls. Punjab Kings are 11.2 overs. 

20:41 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Markande removes Shahrukh Khan

Mayank Markande dismissed Shahrukh Khan for 4 off 3 balls. Punjab Kings are 74/6 in 10.4 overs. 

20:39 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Umran Malik strikes

Umran Malik dismissed Sikandar Raza for 5 off 6 balls. Punjab Kings in trouble as they lose another wicket.

20:19 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Markande dismisses Curran

Mayank Markande dismissed Sam Curran for 22 off 15 balls. Punjab Kings are 63/4 in 8.5 overs. 

20:13 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan leads rescue act

Punjab Kings reached 58/3 in 8 overs with Shikhar Dhawan batting on 32 off 23 and Sam Curran on 18 off 11.

19:52 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings lose three wickets in four overs

After losing Prabhsimran Singh in the first ball of the match, Matthew Short was dismissed lbw by Marco Jansen in the 2nd over. Jansen then dismissed Jitesh Sharma on 4 off 9, reducing PBKS to 22/3.

19:40 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score: Bhuvi Strikes first ball

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of in-form Prabhsimran Singh. The bowl was angeling in and was hitting the stumps. Punjab - 0/1

19:26 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Confirmed Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

19:01 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH win toss, opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings. 

18:44 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE updates: Captains to walk out for toss soon

Aiden Markram and Shikhar Dhawan will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST, while live action begins 30 minutes later.

18:12 IST, April 9th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Predicted PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2023 match no. 14

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
 

17:52 IST, April 9th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Predicted SRH Playing XI for IPL 2023 match no. 14

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid/Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
 

17:24 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE updates: Pitch report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known to be a balanced pitch, with the average 1st innings score at the venue in the last 20 games being 157 runs. Both batters and bowlers are expected to receive assistance from the pitch.

16:56 IST, April 9th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Weather update for SRH vs PBKS match in Hyderabad

Cricket fans can expect to witness a full match on April 9, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. No rain has been predicted during the game, with no cloud cover as well. The temperature is expected to be around 28 to 33 degrees celsius, with 40% humidity.

16:35 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Check out Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad 

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

16:14 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad

SRH IPL 2023 Squad:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

15:48 IST, April 9th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Updates: Hardik Pandya misses out on GT vs KKR match

Rashid Khan is currently leading Gujarat Titans against KKR in Ahmedabad, as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the game due to sickness. 

15:33 IST, April 9th 2023
SRH vs PBKS LIVE: What happened when Sunrisers last met the Kings?

SRH and PBKS last played a match against each other on May 22 in match no. 70 of IPL 2022. PBKS won the match by five wickets after Liam Livingstone scored 49 off 22 and helped the team chase down the target of 158 runs.

