SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings By 8 Wickets

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the player of the match for his unbeaten 99 off 66 balls. His team couldn't win the match but Dhawan still won the POTM.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings win by 8 wickets.
Rahul Tripathi smashed a fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad to help the side with the chase against Punjab Kings.
Rahul Chahar dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 21 off 20 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 45/2 in 8.3 overs.
Arshdeep Singh dismantled Harry Brook's stumps in the 4th over, to dismiss him on 13 off 14.
Mayank Agarwal hit the first boundary of the SRH innings in the second over. SRH were 8/0 in 1.2 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 off 66 after smashing a six to T Natarajan in the last ball of the innings, taking PBKS' total to 143/9 in 20 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan reached the individual score of 82 runs off 55 balls by hitting two sixes and a four in the 18th over. PBKS were 126/9 in 18 overs.
With wickets falling around him, Shikhar Dhawan completed his fifty in 42 balls by hitting a six, before hitting another maximum in the very next ball. PBKS' total went across 100 runs with Dhawan taking a single in the final ball of the 16th over.
Mayank Markande registered his fourth wicket of the match by removing Nathan Ellis in the 15th over.
PBKS lost their eighth wicket after Mayank Markande dismissed Rahul Chahar in the 13th over, reducing PBKS to 78/8.
Umran Malik has dismissed Harpreet Brar for 1 off 2 balls. Punjab Kings are 11.2 overs.
Mayank Markande dismissed Shahrukh Khan for 4 off 3 balls. Punjab Kings are 74/6 in 10.4 overs.
Umran Malik dismissed Sikandar Raza for 5 off 6 balls. Punjab Kings in trouble as they lose another wicket.
Mayank Markande dismissed Sam Curran for 22 off 15 balls. Punjab Kings are 63/4 in 8.5 overs.
Punjab Kings reached 58/3 in 8 overs with Shikhar Dhawan batting on 32 off 23 and Sam Curran on 18 off 11.
After losing Prabhsimran Singh in the first ball of the match, Matthew Short was dismissed lbw by Marco Jansen in the 2nd over. Jansen then dismissed Jitesh Sharma on 4 off 9, reducing PBKS to 22/3.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of in-form Prabhsimran Singh. The bowl was angeling in and was hitting the stumps. Punjab - 0/1
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
Aiden Markram and Shikhar Dhawan will walk out for the toss at 7 PM IST, while live action begins 30 minutes later.
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid/Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known to be a balanced pitch, with the average 1st innings score at the venue in the last 20 games being 157 runs. Both batters and bowlers are expected to receive assistance from the pitch.
Cricket fans can expect to witness a full match on April 9, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. No rain has been predicted during the game, with no cloud cover as well. The temperature is expected to be around 28 to 33 degrees celsius, with 40% humidity.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karthik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh
SRH and PBKS last played a match against each other on May 22 in match no. 70 of IPL 2022. PBKS won the match by five wickets after Liam Livingstone scored 49 off 22 and helped the team chase down the target of 158 runs.