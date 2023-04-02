Last Updated:

SRH Vs RR Highlights - Check SRH Vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: RR Win Over SRH By 72 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score: On Day 3 of IPL 2023 another doubleheader awaits the fans. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be the first of the day. Thus, to catch SRH vs RR live score or RR vs SRH live score or just IPL Live score stay put as here you will get all the updates of IPL 2023 live score. So, if the query is what is IPL match score? Then this the place!

IPL 2023
 
Prateek Arya
SRH vs RR Live Score

Image: rajasthanroyals/Twitter

19:23 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

19:23 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Late fireworks by SRH in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad show some late fireworks in the last over off Navdeep Saini

19:11 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks, Chahal strikes

Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks as Yuzvendra Chahal strikes and SRH are 95/8

18:51 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Adil Rashid falls to Chahal for 18

Adil Rashid falls to Yuzvendra Chahal for 18, SRH are 81/7

18:42 IST, April 2nd 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Back to back no balls, back to back free hits

Navdeep Saini bowls two back to back no balls and SRH get two back to back free hits

18:37 IST, April 2nd 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE: Navdeep Saini comes into the attack

Navdeep Saini comes into the attack 

18:37 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Adil Rashid comes down the track and hits Ashwin for a six

Adil Rashid comes down the track and hits Ashwin for a six, SRH are 63/6

18:34 IST, April 2nd 2023
RR vs SRH LIVE: Navdeep Saini comes in as the impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Navdeep Saini comes in as the impact player for Rajasthan Royals

18:31 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR: Chahal removes Agarwal for 27, Sunrisers are 52/6

Yuzvendra Chahal removes Mayank Agarwal for 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 52/6

18:28 IST, April 2nd 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH are 48/5 after 10 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 48/5 after 10 overs

18:26 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Abdul Samad comes in as an impact player for Sunrisers

Abdul Samad comes in as an impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi

18:26 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Another one bites the dust, Phillips departs

 Another one bites the dust as Glenn Phillips departs for 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 48/5

18:20 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR: Washington Sundar walks back for 1

 Washington Sundar walks back for 1 as Sunrisers Hyderabad are 39/4

18:11 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Chahal dismisses Harry Brook

Harry Brook gives away his wicket as he tried to cut the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes.

18:05 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: SRH look to hit back; SRH 30/2 in 6 overs

Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal trying to consolidate Sunriser Hyderabad's position.

17:49 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Boult has his second scalp

Jason Holder dived to his left as Boult has another wicket to his name. Rahul Tripathi departs to the pavillion.

17:43 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Trent Boult strikes in the very fast ball

Trent Boult bowled a brilliant swinging yorker as Abhishek Sharma's stumps got dislodged

17:31 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Sunrisers chase to begin shortly

 Sunrisers Hyderabad chase to begin shortly as they need 204 to win in 20 overs. 

17:19 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan Royals finish at 203/5

Rajasthan Royals finish at 203/5 and have given SRH a target of 204 in 20 overs

17:19 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Hetmyer brings up RR 200 with a boundary

Shimron Hetmyer brings up RR 200 with a boundary

17:17 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Farooqi bowling yorkers at will

Fazalhaq Farooqi is bowling yorkers at will and not allowing the Rajasthan batsmen to score runs.

17:09 IST, April 2nd 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Abhishek Sharma pulls off a stunner at the boundary

Abhishek Sharma pulls off a stunner at the boundary and dismisses Sanju Samson 

17:03 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Fifty up for Sanju Samson, Rajasthan are 173/1

 Fifty up for Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals are 173/1

16:58 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Riyan Parag falls to T Natarajan

Riyan Parag falls to T Natarajan for 7, Rajasthan Royals are 170/4

16:51 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan nearing 180 run mark

Rajasthan Royals nearing 180 run mark

16:46 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Riyan Parag starts off with a six

Riyan Parag starts off his innings with a six

16:46 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR: Umran cleans up Padikkal with pace as RR are 151/3

Umran Malik cleans up Devdutt Paddikal with a pace, Rajasthan Royals are 151/3

16:46 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan bring up 150 in 14 overs and are 151/2

Rajasthan Royals bring up 150 in 14 overs and are 151/2

16:36 IST, April 2nd 2023
SRH vs RR LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 54, RR are 139/2

Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 54a as Rajasthan Royals is 139/2

16:30 IST, April 2nd 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits fifty in 34 balls

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits fifty in 34 balls with eight fours

