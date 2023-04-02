SRH Vs RR Highlights - Check SRH Vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: RR Win Over SRH By 72 Runs

Quick links:
Image: rajasthanroyals/Twitter
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad show some late fireworks in the last over off Navdeep Saini
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks as Yuzvendra Chahal strikes and SRH are 95/8
Adil Rashid falls to Yuzvendra Chahal for 18, SRH are 81/7
Navdeep Saini bowls two back to back no balls and SRH get two back to back free hits
Navdeep Saini comes into the attack
Adil Rashid comes down the track and hits Ashwin for a six, SRH are 63/6
Navdeep Saini comes in as the impact player for Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal removes Mayank Agarwal for 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 52/6
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 48/5 after 10 overs
Abdul Samad comes in as an impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi
Another one bites the dust as Glenn Phillips departs for 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 48/5
Washington Sundar walks back for 1 as Sunrisers Hyderabad are 39/4
Harry Brook gives away his wicket as he tried to cut the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes.
Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal trying to consolidate Sunriser Hyderabad's position.
Jason Holder dived to his left as Boult has another wicket to his name. Rahul Tripathi departs to the pavillion.
Trent Boult bowled a brilliant swinging yorker as Abhishek Sharma's stumps got dislodged
Sunrisers Hyderabad chase to begin shortly as they need 204 to win in 20 overs.
Rajasthan Royals finish at 203/5 and have given SRH a target of 204 in 20 overs
Shimron Hetmyer brings up RR 200 with a boundary
Fazalhaq Farooqi is bowling yorkers at will and not allowing the Rajasthan batsmen to score runs.
Abhishek Sharma pulls off a stunner at the boundary and dismisses Sanju Samson
Fifty up for Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals are 173/1
Riyan Parag falls to T Natarajan for 7, Rajasthan Royals are 170/4
Rajasthan Royals nearing 180 run mark
Riyan Parag starts off his innings with a six
Umran Malik cleans up Devdutt Paddikal with a pace, Rajasthan Royals are 151/3
Rajasthan Royals bring up 150 in 14 overs and are 151/2
Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 54a as Rajasthan Royals is 139/2
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits fifty in 34 balls with eight fours