'This is the best time to announce my retirement. But....': MS Dhoni's big statement after IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy for his franchise. Chennai defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a rain-affected final in Ahmedabad on Monday. After helping CSK win yet another IPL title, Dhoni said he would like to play another year of IPL for his fans. However, Dhoni also remarked that it will depend on his body and that he still has 7-8 months to decide. The CSK skipper said that it would have been an ideal occasion to retire after winning the title on Monday but he wants to do it one more time for his fans as a gift for supporting him.

Dhoni can be termed the most successful captain of the cash-rich league, having won five IPL trophies for CSK. He has also played the most number of finals in tournament history. The IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans was also Dhoni's 250th IPL appearance, a record for any player in the league. In 250 matches, Dhoni has scored over 5000 runs at an average of 39.09 including 24 half-centuries. He is the all-time seventh-highest run-scorer in the league.

"We would like to dedicate this win to a special member of our team - MS Dhoni," Ravindra Jadeja said in the post-match interview on JioCinema.

Shedding light on his retirement plans, MS Dhoni said:

Circumstancially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple.

IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK

Earlier, Gujarat Titans smashed a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan played a sensational knock of 96 off 47 balls to help his side post the huge total on the board. Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half-century. However, the match was interrupted by rain just after the start of the second innings. CSK were then given a target of 171 runs in 15 overs. They chased it down to win their fifth title.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four when CSK needed 10 off 2 balls to win. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivman Dube also played contributing knocks.

Image: BCCI