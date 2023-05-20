Warner Cites Kohli's Example To Explain His On-field Aggression, 'We Get Energy Off...'

Throughout his career, David Warner has been involved in several heated altercations. Whether it was engaging in verbal spats with players like Quinton de Kock or Rohit Sharma, Warner has never been one to shy away from a verbal battle when he finds himself at the center of one.

Interestingly, India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, shares a similar temperament. He, too, wears his heart on his sleeve and often finds himself at the center of on-field controversies. Recently, Kohli was fined 100% of his match fees for getting into a heated altercation with Gautam Gambhir. But this incident has not brought about significant changes in his behavior.

Delving into the reasons behind their inclination towards sledging opponents and engaging in heated arguments, David Warner revealed such confrontations bring out the best in both him and Virat Kohli. Both cricketers thrive on challenges. Additionally, when someone attempts to disturb their focus, they respond not only with their words but also with their performances.

David Warner also shed light on the psychological impact of these on-field scuffles on a player. He believes these incidents trigger his foot movement, allowing him to find a better rhythm and execute his shots more effectively. The intensity of the situation provides him to express himself more freely, playing with the natural flair and instinct that defines his game.

Myself and Virat, we get energy off people: David Warner

"Myself and Virat, we get energy off people talking to us or coming at us. If you're coming at us, that's the fight and we are in. It's not about proving a point to anyone. You just get in and your feet start moving and you play your shots. Then you say, 'Thanks mate, you got me in',” Warner said on Gaurav Kapoor's YouTube show 'Breakfast With Champions'.

It would suggest that David Warner and Virat Kohli's penchant for engaging in verbal battles and on-field controversies is not merely a display of aggression or temperamental outbursts. It is a deliberate strategy to extract the best out of themselves, respond to challenges, and channel their mental and physical abilities into their performances. Instead of hindering their gameplay, these altercations seem to ignite a fire within them. It eventually allows them to unleash their natural talent and play their most authentic game.

Image: AP