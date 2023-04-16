WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Walks Out To The Toss With Suryakumar Yadav During MI Vs KKR

MI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians are involved with Kolkata Knight Riders in an exciting encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise registered their first victory against Delhi Capitals in the last match and would seek to maintain their winning juggernaut. In a very surprising move, Rohit didn't walk out for the toss and sent Suryakumar Yadav for the pre-match ritual. Rohit Sharma has been named as the 'Impact Sub' for the match.

Harmanpreet Kaur supports Mumbai Indians' ESA initiative as she walks out for the toss against KKR

Mumbai Indians women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen accompanying Surykumar for the toss as she came to celebrate Mumbai's Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative. 19,000 young girls have been invited for this auspicious occasion and Mumbai have made it a habit to make the underprivileged witness most of the home,e matches at the Wankhede Stadium in the last few seasons.

Nita Ambani announced that the inaugural Women's Premier League winning captain will join the Mumbai stand-in skipper for the toss. "This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first-ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday."

On April 16th, @mipaltan will be celebrating a unique initiative at the Wankhede stadium. Backing the teams would be the cheers of over 19,000 girls and 200 special children through 36 NGOs.



This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education… pic.twitter.com/w21NpOVOy9 — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) April 15, 2023

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy