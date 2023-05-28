IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has shared a heartwarming message for fans ahead of the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Fleming took to his official Twitter handle and thanked CSK fans for their immense support throughout the season. Furthermore, the New Zealand legend pointed out the "love" CSK fans have for their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said it was "truly amazing" to see the grounds so full of yellow wherever they played.

Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truely amazing.🙏enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker. May 28, 2023

Why are CSK fans so loyal?

Chennai Super Kings enjoy one of the most loyal fan bases that there is anywhere in the world for any sporting team. This is mostly because of former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been instrumental in the franchise's success over the years. The ongoing season could be Dhoni's last as a player in the IPL and fans know it as well, hence every match that CSK played in IPL 2023 saw the stadium full of yellow.

Can Dhoni win his 5th IPL title?

Dhoni has once again guided CSK to an IPL final. This is CSK's 10th final in 14 years of their existence in the IPL. Dhoni has already helped the side win a record four titles in the tournament. If CSK can manage to register yet another win on Sunday, which is also Dhoni's 250th game in the IPL, it will become only the second team to win 5 IPL trophies. Gujarat Titans, however, will not let the match go easily as they are also looking to win their second consecutive IPL title.

Image: BCCI/IPL