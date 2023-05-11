'What A Talent': Virat Kohli Is All Praises For Yashasvi Jaiswal And His Fiery Knock

IPL 2023:The Indian Premier League is a playground that gives every player an equal opportunity, irrespective of the fact that they are an established international player or not. The 16th edition of the IPL has seen the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel shine, but it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who has outshone everybody and with every passing day continues to prove that what an exceptional talent the youngster it. No theatrics, no antics, and no unconventional shots, the youngster just relies on proper cricketing shots and blows the opposition apart. Kolkata Knight Riders have been a witness to Jaiswal's batting prowess because he just left them bamboozled and begging for answers.

Virat Kohli's special post for Yashasvi Jaiswal

The game recognizes the game and there are no doubts about it. At Eden Gardens, while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders, Jaiswal was on a different level altogether and he led Rajasthan Royal's charge in what was a virtual must-win game for Rajasthan. While chasing a target of 150, Jaiswal led Rajasthan's charge and ended up smashing a 13-ball 50* which is an all-time IPL record. Yashasvi with his heroics raced ahead of international heavyweights such as KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who previously held this record for scoring a fifty off 14 balls.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on the player following Jaiswal's fastest fifty in IPL. The 34-year-old put up a story on his Instagram which said, "Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28."

Earlier also the RCB man praised the efforts of Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha and it seems he has been following this edition of IPL pretty minutely.

Rajasthan have now climbed up to third while Kolkata are languishing in the seventh position. The home side looked visibly frustrated and clueless and it has become virtually impossible for them to qualify for the playoffs.