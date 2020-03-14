CC Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And TKPL Live Match Details

Cyberabad Chargers take on Warangal Warriors in the third-place playoff on Saturday, March 14 at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium. Both teams will be eager to make the most from this game after disappointing losses in their respective semifinal clashes. Here is the CC vs WW Dream11 team, CC vs WW Dream11 top picks and other important match details.
Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium
Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM IST
B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.
Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.
Cyberabad Chargers: P Kumar, D Raj Kumar, K Bhanuchander
Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji
Defenders: K Bhanuchander, Sunil Kumar Singh, Sunder Reddy (VC)
All-Rounders: P Kumar (C), D Anji
Raiders: D Raj Kumar, G Raju
Warangal Warriors start as favourites to win the game against Cyberabad Chargers.
