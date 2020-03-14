CC Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And TKPL Live Match Details

Cyberabad Chargers take on Warangal Warriors in the third-place playoff on Saturday, March 14 at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium. Both teams will be eager to make the most from this game after disappointing losses in their respective semifinal clashes. Here is the CC vs WW Dream11 team, CC vs WW Dream11 top picks and other important match details.

Also Read | NE vs CC live streaming, how to watch TKPL 2020 semi-final and match preview

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Also Read | MT vs WW live streaming, where to watch TKPL 2020 semi-final and all match details

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction - Cyberabad Chargers squad

B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction - Warangal Warriors squad

Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.

Also Read | MT vs WW Dream11 prediction, schedule, top picks and TPKL live match details

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction: CC vs WW Dream11 Top Picks

Cyberabad Chargers: P Kumar, D Raj Kumar, K Bhanuchander

Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction: CC vs WW Dream11 team

Defenders: K Bhanuchander, Sunil Kumar Singh, Sunder Reddy (VC)

All-Rounders: P Kumar (C), D Anji

Raiders: D Raj Kumar, G Raju

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors following Coronavirus crisis: Report

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction

Warangal Warriors start as favourites to win the game against Cyberabad Chargers.

CC vs WW Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the CC vs WW Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The CC vs WW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Spain: FC Barcelona to stop training Saturday onwards after virus outbreak