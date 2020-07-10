Deepak Hooda Picks Between Pardeep Narwal's 'Dubki' And Fazel Atrachali's 'Dash'; Watch

Indian Kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda is one of the veterans of the Pro Kabaddi League. While he has represented franchises like Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, he is currently the captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers since 2018. Amidst the coronavirus-induced India lockdown and the shutdown of nationwide sporting activities, Deepak Hooda recently gave his take on the signature moves of fellow Pro Kabaddi veterans Pardeep Narwal and Iranian legend Fazel Atrachali.

Also Read | Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Monumental Matches And Their Results

Pro Kabaddi: Indian captain Deepak Hooda picks between Pardeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali

Quite recently, Deepak Hooda interacted in an online chat on Pro Kabaddi’s official social media pages through their ongoing series Beyond The Mat. During the fun and engaging rapid-fire segment, the Indian captain hilariously picked himself when he was asked to name Pro Kabaddi League’s “toughest all-rounder”.

Deepak Hooda was also asked to pick his favourite signature move. He was given the options of Patna Pirates raider Pardeep Narwal, who is quite popular for his signature ‘Dubki’ move, and U Mumba’s defender Fazel Atrachali’s for his signature ‘Dash’ move. Between Pardeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Hooda picked his Indian teammate Narwal without citing any explanation.

Pro Kabaddi: Deepak Hooda prefers Pardeep Narwal’s ‘Dubki’, watch video

Fazel's Dash or Pardeep's Dubki - which skill do you think Deepak Hooda prefers?



Watch our #BeyondTheMat Rapid Fire segment to find out 👇 pic.twitter.com/nN9K63vPQP — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 6, 2020

Also Read | PKL: Dabang Delhi KC's Road To Playoffs, Performances And Results

Deepak Hooda and Pardeep Narwal in Pro Kabaddi

Pardeep Narwal is currently the most successful raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. With 1,160 raid points in 107 matches, he is placed at No.1 in an exclusive list and is above the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. All-rounder Deepak Hooda, on the other hand, is placed at No.3 with 856 points in 123 matches.

2020 Pro Kabaddi start date

The 2020 season of Pro Kabaddi League is clouded with much uncertainty at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and the India lockdown. With no 2020 Pro Kabaddi start date announcement yet, the tournament officials recently stated that the health and safety of all their players and other participants are of paramount importance to them.

Also Read | PKL 2019: Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Schedule, Fixtures And Teams

Also Read | Pro Kabaddi Star Rishank Devadiga Gives Masterclass On Do-or-die Raids; Watch Video

Image credit: Pro Kabaddi Twitter