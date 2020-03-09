MT Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, All Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Match Details

Warangal Warriors will play against Mancherial Tigers in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. The match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Let us look at the MT vs WW Dream11 prediction, preview, squad and the MT vs WW Dream11 top picks.
Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda
Date: Monday, March 9, 2020
Time: 7 PM IST
Tigers are ready for fight against Warriors when @tpkmancherial take on @tpkwarangal at 7 pm today on Day 10 of @gopgoway Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3#AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/u6tTJ8lKsn— Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 9, 2020
This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won thrice in the five games of the competition. However, Warriors have also lost one and drawn one match. Mancherial Tigers, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have won thrice while losing on two occasions this season. Sundar Reddy and Raghavender Reddy are the players to watch out for in the Warangal Warriors line-up, while P Gopal and Nithin Panwar are the top picks for Mancherial Tigers.
Mancherial Tigers: Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.
Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.
Captain: Sunder Reddy
Vice-captain: Raghavender Reddy
Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh
All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal
Raiders: Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy
Warangal Warriors start off as the favourites against Mancherial Tigers.
