MT Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, All Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Match Details

Warangal Warriors will play against Mancherial Tigers in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. The match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Let us look at the MT vs WW Dream11 prediction, preview, squad and the MT vs WW Dream11 top picks.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 schedule

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda

Date: Monday, March 9, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 preview and MT vs WW Dream11 top picks

Tigers are ready for fight against Warriors when @tpkmancherial take on @tpkwarangal at 7 pm today on Day 10 of @gopgoway Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3#AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/u6tTJ8lKsn — Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 9, 2020

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won thrice in the five games of the competition. However, Warriors have also lost one and drawn one match. Mancherial Tigers, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have won thrice while losing on two occasions this season. Sundar Reddy and Raghavender Reddy are the players to watch out for in the Warangal Warriors line-up, while P Gopal and Nithin Panwar are the top picks for Mancherial Tigers.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 squads

Mancherial Tigers: Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.

Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 top picks and captain selection

Captain: Sunder Reddy

Vice-captain: Raghavender Reddy

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 team

Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh

All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal

Raiders: Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction

Warangal Warriors start off as the favourites against Mancherial Tigers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

