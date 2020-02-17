'Unofficial' Kabaddi Team That Went To Pakistan For World C'ship To Be Quizzed On Return

A controversy erupted on February 9th when an "unofficial" Indian team arrived in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship. As the team lost the Finals against host Pakistan and is scheduled to return to India on Monday, sources said that they will be quizzed. Earlier, both Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and Sports Ministry had clarified that they had not send any official team to the neighbouring country. Sources have said that the players and the coach will be questioned as they arrive at the Attari-Wagah Border on Monday.

The arrival of an 'Indian team' in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country. A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time. The pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced in social media. The tournament opens on Monday at the Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore followed by some matches which will also be held in Faisalabad and Gujarat.

A day after a controversy broke out on arrival of an "Indian team" in Pakistan, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday has said that nobody has given any permission to them. He clarified that no permission was sought and no clearance was given to any Kabbadi team to visit Pakistan. Speaking to media, Rijiju said: "Playing in the name of the country and using flag needs to be investigated. There is no permission for going to Pakistan. Anybody can go anywhere, but using India's name is an issue.".

Even as India clarified that it had not given permission to any Kabaddi team to visit Pakistan, Imran Khan has taken to Twitter on Monday to congratulate his team. He has congratulated Pakistan's Kabaddi team and has said that they have "defeated India" and won the World Cup of Kabaddi. This despite India making it clear that the team that visited Pakistan for the tournament was not an "official" team.