Mumbai City FC Inspire U Mumba To Help The Needy Fight COVID-19 With Heartfelt Initiative

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit India hard with the number of cases reportedly increasing day by day. While the number of increasing cases in India has not taken a dip, Mumbai coronavirus cases have suddenly declined with media reports stating that the city recorded its lowest number of cases on Sunday. As per the report published by Livemint, the Mumbai Coronavirus cases on Sunday stood at 6,27,651, while active cases rose to 75,740.



While all the healthcare officials are working hard towards lowering COVID-19, sports teams have also come forward to help people during such tough circumstances. Recently, two Mumbai based sports teams i.e Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC and Pro Kabaddi team U Mumba joined hands to help the needy during the COVID-19 situation.

Mumbai City FC and U Mumbai fight against COVID-19

ISL outfit Mumbai City FC on Tuesday took to Twitter and tweeted about using their social media account to cater to people's urgent needs across Maharashtra in their fight against COVID-19 and also bring communities closer. Here's the Mumbai City FC tweet on COVID-19:

In our fight against #COVID19, we will be using our social media to share the urgent needs of people across Maharashtra & bring our communities closer.



Tag us in your tweets & we will amplify them.



We urge you to stay at home & stay safe ðŸ’™#CovidIndia #COVID19India #CovidHelp https://t.co/MgADHAulLF — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 25, 2021

Pro Kabaddi outfit U Mumbai too joined hands in the initiative by tweeting that they also are teaming up with Mumbai City FC in their fight against COVID-19. Here's what U Mumba tweeted:

We are joining this fight with @MumbaiCityFC & will be using our social media to share urgent needs to people across Maharashtra & Mumbai & bring our communities closer.



Tag us in your tweets & we will amplify them.



We urge you to stay at home and stay safe ðŸ˜·ðŸ ðŸ’›#MahaCovid — U Mumba (@U_Mumba) April 26, 2021



Apart from the above-mentioned teams, current IPL champions have also tweeted about showing their support towards the fight against COVID-19. While the IPL 2021 is still being played despite the rising number of coronavirus cases, Mumbai Indians in their tweet have written about doing their bit to get the word out for as many COVID-19 related needs across India, asking fans to use #BlueHeart in their tweets.

During this difficult time, we would like to do our bit and help get the word out for as many #Covid19 related needs across India.



Use #BlueHeart in your tweets and we will do our best to share your requirements to a wider audience.#Covid19IndiaHelp pic.twitter.com/Xb0Oy5mHhx — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 26, 2021

Not only the teams but players too have come forward and spread the message about wearing a mask during the Coronavirus situation. On Monday, KKR pacer Pat Cummins revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately Rs 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Current status of vaccine India

In the latest update regarding vaccine India, India Today has reported that at least 23 Indian states have announced that they will vaccinate people free of cost. The report also states that some states have made the vaccine free for all, while others have clarified that it will be free for people between the age of 18-45 only. However, the central government's drive for free vaccinations for those above 45 will continue.

