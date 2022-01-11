PKL 2021-22: PAT Vs MUM & TEL Vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News And Live Streaming

Patna Pirates will be up against U Mumba in match no. 47 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. At the same time, in the second match-up for the day, Telugu Titans will face Gujarat Giants. Patna play against U Mumba after winning against Gujarat Giants 27-26 in their previous match, while U Mumba 48-38 against Telugu Titans in their last PKL 8 match on January 8.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Team News

Ahead of Tuesday’s bout, Patna Pirates sit second in the PKL 8 points table with five wins, one loss, and one tied match after playing seven games in the season. Meanwhile, U Mumba is fifth in the standings with three wins, one loss, and three tied matches from seven matches. At the same time, Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the points table with no wins, five losses, and two tied matches from seven matches. Whereas, Gujarat Giants sit one place ahead of Telugu Titans with one win, four losses, and two tied matches from seven games.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Dream11 Predictions

Patna Pirates Probable Playing Line-up: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil/Shubham Shinde

U Mumba Probable Playing Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Fantasy Team: Rinku HC, Sunil, Nitesh Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh(vc), Monu Goyat(c)

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Dream11 Predictions

Telugu Titans Probable Playing Line-up: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish / Galla Raju, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Surender Singh

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Fantasy Team: Girish Maruti Ernak, Ruturaj Koravi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ankit Beniwal(c), Rakesh Narwal(vc), Rajnish

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans who want to enjoy the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday, can tune in to the live telecast by the official broadcaster of PKL, Star Sports India. The matches will be also streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match will begin at 7:30 PM IST while the Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)