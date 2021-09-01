PKL 2021: Check Complete Squads, Players List Of All 12 Teams Post Auction

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The much-awaited eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is all set to begin in December and with the auction now done and dusted everyone will be waiting for the start of the event. The PKL 2021 returns following a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. The 12 teams kept 59 players in all. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.
On Monday the former Patna Pirates star Pardeep Narwal found a new home in form of UP Yoddha who brought the player for a record-breaking amount after fetching a whopping Rs 1.65 crore during the PKL 8 Auction. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian all-rounder triggered a bidding war among the teams. The player was snapped up by Three-time champion Patna Pirates, who acquired him for ₹31 lakhs making him the most expensive overseas buy at PKL Auction 2021. Abozar Mohajermighani became the second-most expensive player from the overseas list after the Bengal Warriors won the player at a bid of ₹30.50 lakhs.
With the auction now concluded, have a look at the list of the complete squads with their players: