PKL 2021: Check Complete Squads, Players List Of All 12 Teams Post Auction

The much-awaited eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is all set to begin in December and with the auction now done and dusted everyone will be waiting for the start of the event. The PKL 2021 returns following a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. The 12 teams kept 59 players in all. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.

Highlights of the auction

On Monday the former Patna Pirates star Pardeep Narwal found a new home in form of UP Yoddha who brought the player for a record-breaking amount after fetching a whopping Rs 1.65 crore during the PKL 8 Auction. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian all-rounder triggered a bidding war among the teams. The player was snapped up by Three-time champion Patna Pirates, who acquired him for ₹31 lakhs making him the most expensive overseas buy at PKL Auction 2021. Abozar Mohajermighani became the second-most expensive player from the overseas list after the Bengal Warriors won the player at a bid of ₹30.50 lakhs.

With the auction now concluded, have a look at the list of the complete squads with their players:

PKL 2021 Full Squad list

Dabang Delhi

Maninder Singh Raider Retained

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat Raider Retained

Sukesh Hegde Raider Rs.30 L

Sumit Singh Raider Rs.20 L

Akash Pikalmunde Raider Rs.17 L

Rishank Devadiga Raider Rs. 20 L

Rinku Narwal Defender Retained

Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defender Rs.30.50 L

Vijin Thangadurai Defender Rs.10 L

Parveen Defender Rs.10 L

Rohit Banne Defender Rs.10 L

Darshan J Defender Rs.10 L

Sachin Vittala Defender Rs.17.50 L

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-rounder Retained

Manoj Gowda K All-rounder Rs.10 L

Rohit All-rounder Rs. 6 L

Gujarat Giants

Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Retained

Sunil Kumar Defender Retained

Ravinder Pahal Defender Rs.74 L

Ajay Kumar Raider Rs.10 L

Pardeep Kumar Raider Rs.10 L

Girish Maruti Ernak Defender Rs.20 L

Rathan K Raider Rs.25 L

Harshit Yadav Raider Rs.10 L

Maninder Singh Raider Rs.10 L

Hadi Oshtorak All-rounder Rs.20 L

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider Rs.15 L

Sonu Raider Rs.30 L

Soleiman Pahlevani Defender Rs.11.5 L

Harmanjit Singh Raider Retained

Ankit Defender Retained

Sumit Defender Retained

Haryana Steelers

Rohit Gulia Raider Rs. 83L

Vikash Khandola Raider Retained

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs. 55L

Ravi Kumar Defender Rs. 27.5L

Surender Nada Defender Rs. 20L

Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs. 20L

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs. 13.20L

Vinay Raider Retained

Vikas Chillar Raider Retained

Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs. 12.10L

Chand Singh Defender Retained

Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs. 10L

Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs. 10L

Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal Raider Rs. 96L

Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder Rs. 55L

Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender Rs. 45L

Naveen Raider Rs. 22L

Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender Rs. 20L

Amit Hooda Defender Retained

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider Rs. 10L

Mohammad Amin Nosrati Raider Rs. 11L

Amit Defender Rs. 10L

Shaul Kumar Defender Rs. 10L

Amit Nagar Raider Rs. 10L

Ashok Raider Rs. 10L

Vishal Defender Retained

Nitin Rawal All-Rounder Retained

Sachin Narwal All-Rounder Retained

Pavan TR Defender Retained

Sushil Gulia Raider Retained

Elavarasan A Defender Retained

Patna Pirates

Monu Raider Retained

Mohit Raider Retained

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan Raider Retained

Jangkun Lee Raider Rs.20.50 L

Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider Rs.55 L

Sachin Raider Rs.84 L

Guman Singh Raider Rs.18.50 L

Monu Goyat Raider Rs. 20 L

Neeraj Kumar Defender Retained

Sunil Defender Rs. 31.50 L

Sourav Gulia Defender Rs.10 L

Sandeep Defender Rs.10 L

Shubham Shinde Defender Rs. 10 L

Sahil Mann All-rounder Retained

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-rounder Rs. 31 L

Sajin Chandrasekar All-rounder Rs.10 L

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Retained

Banty Raider Retained

Dong Geon Lee Raider Rs.12.50 L

Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Raider Rs.13 L

Chandran Ranjit Raider Rs.80 L

GB More Raider Rs.25 L

Deepak Narwal Raider Rs.26.50 L

Amit Sheoran Defender Retained

Saurabh Nandal Defender Retained

Mohit Sehrawat Defender Retained

Ziaur Rahman Defender Rs.12.20 L

Mahender Singh Defender Rs.50 L

Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Rs.15 L

Vikas Defender Rs 10 L

Ankit Defender Rs.10 L

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Raider Rs. 92L

PO Surjeet Singh Defender Rs. 75L

K. Prapanjan Raider Rs. 71L

Athul MS Raider Rs. 30L

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider Rs. 19.5L

Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder Rs. 15L

Himanshu Defender Retained

M. Abishek Defender Retained

Sagar Defender Retained

Bhavani Rajput Raider Rs. 10L

Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Defender Rs. 10L

Anwar Saheed Baba All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Sahil Defender Rs. 10L

Sagar B. Krishna All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Santhapanaselvam All-rounder Rs. 10L

Telugu Titans

Rakesh Gowda Raider Retained

Rajnish Raider Retained

Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained

Siddharth Desai Raider Rs. 1.30 CR

Hyunsu Park Raider Rs.10 L

Rohit Kumar Raider Rs.36 L

G. Raju Raider Rs. 6 L

Amit Chauhan Raider Rs. 6 L

Manish Defender Retained

Akash Choudhary Defender Retained

Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Retained

Prince Defender (NYP) Undisclosed

Abe Tetsuro Defender Rs. 10 L

Surender Singh Defender Rs. 55 L

Sandeep Defender Rs. 59.50 L

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender Rs. 19.80 L

Adarsh T Defender Rs. 10 L

C. Arun Defender Rs. 10 L

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill Raider Retained

Pardeep Narwal Raider Rs. 1.65 cr

Md. Masud Karim Raider Rs.10 L

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Raider Rs.12 L

Shrikant Jadhav Raider Rs. 72 L

Sahil Raider Rs.10 L

Gulveer Singh Raider Rs.10 L

Ankit Raider Rs.10 L

Gaurav Kumar Defender Rs.10 L

Aashish Nagar Defender Rs.10 L

Nitesh Kumar Defender Retained

Sumit Defender Retained

Ashu Singh Defender Retained

Nitin Panwar All-rounder (NYP) Undisclosed

Gurdeep All-rounder Rs.10 L

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali Defender Retained

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre All-Rounder Retained

Rinku Raider Rs. 32L

Ajith V Kumar Raider Rs. 25L

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari All-Rounder Rs. 12.8L

Harendra Kumar Defender Retained

Abhishek Singh Raider Retained

Navneet Raider Rs. 10L

Sunil Siddhgavali Defender Rs. 10L

Jashandeep Singh Raider Rs. 10L

Rahul Rana Raider Rs. 10L

Ajeet Defender Rs. 10L

Ashish Kumar Sangwan All-rounder Rs. 10L

Pankaj All-Rounder Rs. 10L

(Image Credits: PTI)