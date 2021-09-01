Last Updated:

PKL 2021: Check Complete Squads, Players List Of All 12 Teams Post Auction

The much-awaited eighth edition of the PKL 2021 is set to begin in December and with the auction now concluded everyone will be awaiting the start of the event.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
PKL 2021

Image: PTI


The much-awaited eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is all set to begin in December and with the auction now done and dusted everyone will be waiting for the start of the event. The PKL 2021 returns following a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. The 12 teams kept 59 players in all. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.

Highlights of the auction

On Monday the former Patna Pirates star Pardeep Narwal found a new home in form of UP Yoddha who brought the player for a record-breaking amount after fetching a whopping Rs 1.65 crore during the PKL 8 Auction. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian all-rounder triggered a bidding war among the teams. The player was snapped up by Three-time champion Patna Pirates, who acquired him for ₹31 lakhs making him the most expensive overseas buy at PKL Auction 2021. Abozar Mohajermighani became the second-most expensive player from the overseas list after the Bengal Warriors won the player at a bid of ₹30.50 lakhs.

With the auction now concluded, have a look at the list of the complete squads with their players:

PKL 2021 Full Squad list

Dabang Delhi

  • Maninder Singh Raider Retained
  • Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat Raider Retained
  • Sukesh Hegde Raider Rs.30 L
  • Sumit Singh Raider Rs.20 L
  • Akash Pikalmunde Raider Rs.17 L
  • Rishank Devadiga Raider Rs. 20 L
  • Rinku Narwal Defender Retained
  • Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defender Rs.30.50 L
  • Vijin Thangadurai Defender Rs.10 L
  • Parveen Defender Rs.10 L
  • Rohit Banne Defender Rs.10 L
  • Darshan J Defender Rs.10 L
  • Sachin Vittala Defender Rs.17.50 L
  • Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-rounder Retained
  • Manoj Gowda K All-rounder Rs.10 L
  • Rohit All-rounder Rs. 6 L

Gujarat Giants

  • Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Retained
  • Sunil Kumar Defender Retained
  • Ravinder Pahal Defender Rs.74 L
  • Ajay Kumar Raider Rs.10 L
  • Pardeep Kumar Raider Rs.10 L
  • Girish Maruti Ernak Defender Rs.20 L
  • Rathan K Raider Rs.25 L
  • Harshit Yadav Raider Rs.10 L
  • Maninder Singh Raider Rs.10 L
  • Hadi Oshtorak All-rounder Rs.20 L
  • Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider Rs.15 L
  • Sonu Raider Rs.30 L
  • Soleiman Pahlevani Defender Rs.11.5 L
  • Harmanjit Singh Raider Retained
  • Ankit Defender Retained
  • Sumit Defender Retained

Haryana Steelers

  • Rohit Gulia Raider Rs. 83L
  • Vikash Khandola Raider Retained
  • Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs. 55L
  • Ravi Kumar Defender Rs. 27.5L
  • Surender Nada Defender Rs. 20L
  • Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs. 20L
  • Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs. 13.20L
  • Vinay Raider Retained
  • Vikas Chillar Raider Retained
  • Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs. 12.10L
  • Chand Singh Defender Retained
  • Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs. 10L
  • Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs. 10L
  • Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • Arjun Deshwal Raider Rs. 96L
  • Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder Rs. 55L
  • Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender Rs. 45L
  • Naveen Raider Rs. 22L
  • Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender Rs. 20L
  • Amit Hooda Defender Retained
  • Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider Rs. 10L
  • Mohammad Amin Nosrati Raider Rs. 11L
  • Amit Defender Rs. 10L
  • Shaul Kumar Defender Rs. 10L
  • Amit Nagar Raider Rs. 10L
  • Ashok Raider Rs. 10L
  • Vishal Defender Retained
  • Nitin Rawal All-Rounder Retained
  • Sachin Narwal All-Rounder Retained
  • Pavan TR Defender Retained
  • Sushil Gulia Raider Retained
  • Elavarasan A Defender Retained

Patna Pirates

  • Monu Raider Retained
  • Mohit Raider Retained
  • Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan Raider Retained
  • Jangkun Lee Raider Rs.20.50 L
  • Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider Rs.55 L
  • Sachin Raider Rs.84 L
  • Guman Singh Raider Rs.18.50 L
  • Monu Goyat Raider Rs. 20 L
  • Neeraj Kumar Defender Retained
  • Sunil Defender Rs. 31.50 L
  • Sourav Gulia Defender Rs.10 L
  • Sandeep Defender Rs.10 L
  • Shubham Shinde Defender Rs. 10 L
  • Sahil Mann All-rounder Retained
  • Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-rounder Rs. 31 L
  • Sajin Chandrasekar All-rounder Rs.10 L

Bengal Warriors

  • Maninder Singh Raider Retained
  • Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat Raider Retained
  • Sukesh Hegde Raider Rs.30 L
  • Sumit Singh Raider Rs.20 L
  • Akash Pikalmunde Raider Rs.17 L
  • Rishank Devadiga Raider Rs. 20 L
  • Rinku Narwal Defender Retained
  • Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defender Rs.30.50 L
  • Vijin Thangadurai Defender Rs.10 L
  • Parveen Defender Rs.10 L
  • Rohit Banne Defender Rs.10 L
  • Darshan J Defender Rs.10 L
  • Sachin Vittala Defender Rs.17.50 L
  • Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-rounder Retained
  • Manoj Gowda K All-rounder Rs.10 L
  • Rohit All-rounder Rs. 6 L

Bengaluru Bulls

  • Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Retained
  • Banty Raider Retained
  • Dong Geon Lee Raider Rs.12.50 L
  • Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Raider Rs.13 L
  • Chandran Ranjit Raider Rs.80 L
  • GB More Raider Rs.25 L
  • Deepak Narwal Raider Rs.26.50 L
  • Amit Sheoran Defender Retained
  • Saurabh Nandal Defender Retained
  • Mohit Sehrawat Defender Retained
  • Ziaur Rahman Defender Rs.12.20 L
  • Mahender Singh Defender Rs.50 L
  • Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Rs.15 L
  • Vikas Defender Rs 10 L
  • Ankit Defender Rs.10 L

Puneri Paltan

  • Arjun Deshwal Raider Rs. 96L
  • Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder Rs. 55L
  • Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender Rs. 45L
  • Naveen Raider Rs. 22L
  • Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender Rs. 20L
  • Amit Hooda Defender Retained
  • Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider Rs. 10L
  • Mohammad Amin Nosrati Raider Rs. 11L
  • Amit Defender Rs. 10L
  • Shaul Kumar Defender Rs. 10L
  • Amit Nagar Raider Rs. 10L
  • Ashok Raider Rs. 10L
  • Vishal Defender Retained
  • Nitin Rawal All-Rounder Retained
  • Sachin Narwal All-Rounder Retained
  • Pavan TR Defender Retained
  • Sushil Gulia Raider Retained
  • Elavarasan A Defender Retained

Tamil Thalaivas

  • Manjeet Raider Rs. 92L
  • PO Surjeet Singh Defender Rs. 75L
  • K. Prapanjan Raider Rs. 71L
  • Athul MS Raider Rs. 30L
  • Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider Rs. 19.5L
  • Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder Rs. 15L
  • Himanshu Defender Retained
  • M. Abishek Defender Retained
  • Sagar Defender Retained
  • Bhavani Rajput Raider Rs. 10L
  • Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Defender Rs. 10L
  • Anwar Saheed Baba All-Rounder Rs. 10L
  • Sahil Defender Rs. 10L
  • Sagar B. Krishna All-Rounder Rs. 10L
  • Santhapanaselvam All-rounder Rs. 10L

Telugu Titans

  • Rakesh Gowda Raider Retained
  • Rajnish Raider Retained
  • Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained
  • Siddharth Desai Raider Rs. 1.30 CR
  • Hyunsu Park Raider Rs.10 L
  • Rohit Kumar Raider Rs.36 L
  • G. Raju Raider Rs. 6 L
  • Amit Chauhan Raider Rs. 6 L
  • Manish Defender Retained
  • Akash Choudhary Defender Retained
  • Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Retained
  • Prince Defender (NYP) Undisclosed
  • Abe Tetsuro Defender Rs. 10 L
  • Surender Singh Defender Rs. 55 L
  • Sandeep Defender Rs. 59.50 L
  • Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender Rs. 19.80 L
  • Adarsh T Defender Rs. 10 L
  • C. Arun Defender Rs. 10 L

UP Yoddha

  • Surender Gill Raider Retained
  • Pardeep Narwal Raider Rs. 1.65 cr
  • Md. Masud Karim Raider Rs.10 L
  • Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Raider Rs.12 L
  • Shrikant Jadhav Raider Rs. 72 L
  • Sahil Raider Rs.10 L
  • Gulveer Singh Raider Rs.10 L
  • Ankit Raider Rs.10 L
  • Gaurav Kumar Defender Rs.10 L
  • Aashish Nagar Defender Rs.10 L
  • Nitesh Kumar Defender Retained
  • Sumit Defender Retained
  • Ashu Singh Defender Retained
  • Nitin Panwar All-rounder (NYP) Undisclosed
  • Gurdeep All-rounder Rs.10 L

U Mumba

  • Fazel Atrachali Defender Retained
  • Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre All-Rounder Retained
  • Rinku Raider Rs. 32L
  • Ajith V Kumar Raider Rs. 25L
  • Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari All-Rounder Rs. 12.8L
  • Harendra Kumar Defender Retained
  • Abhishek Singh Raider Retained
  • Navneet Raider Rs. 10L
  • Sunil Siddhgavali Defender Rs. 10L
  • Jashandeep Singh Raider Rs. 10L
  • Rahul Rana Raider Rs. 10L
  • Ajeet Defender Rs. 10L
  • Ashish Kumar Sangwan All-rounder Rs. 10L
  • Pankaj All-Rounder Rs. 10L

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | PKL 2021 Auction: Most expensive players from seven editions of Pro-Kabaddi League
READ | PKL 2021 Auction: See complete list of overseas players set to go under hammer
READ | PKL Auction 2021: Iran's Chiyaneh sold to Patna for whopping 31 Lakhs; costliest player
READ | PKL 2021 Auction: UP Yoddha seal Pardeep Narwal deal for 'Record Breaking' amount
READ | Pro Kabaddi League 2021: See full list of players retained by PKL teams ahead of auction
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND