PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting and controversial 40-39 defeat against the Bengal Warriors in their previous game, the Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Puneri Paltan in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 22, 2022.

On the other hand, the Paltan head into this clash on the back of a disappointing 37-30 defeat against the Haryana Steelers. While the Bulls will be looking to return to winning ways to go at the top of the PKL standings once again, the Paltan will hope to return to winning ways to keep pace with the rest of the league.

Ahead of what promises to be yet another exciting encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan game and our BLR vs PUN Dream11 prediction for the same.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan predicted starting line-up

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Ankit

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

BLR vs PUN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj

All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Ankit

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitin Tomar, Chandran Ranjit

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

Pro Kabaddi League: BLR vs PUN fantasy tips

Although Bengaluru Bulls came up short in their previous encounter against the Bengal Warriors, their captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was still in fine form. The Bulls raider scored 13 points that included 10 from raids and three from bonuses. If his form is anything to go by, he promises to deliver yet again against the Puneri Paltan.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All-Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

