PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 78 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see U Mumba lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls on January 26 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

U Mumba find themselves at 7th in the points table having won just four, lost three and drawn five of their 12 games. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves atop the points table having won eight, drawn one and lost five of their 14 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture and our MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 26, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: MUM vs BLR fantasy tips

Team: Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepak Narwal, Rinku HC, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, V Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat

Vice-captain: Aman

Pro Kabaddi League Match 78: Player to watch out for

Pawan Kumar Sherawat: The Bengaluru Bulls captain has led the team from the front and fans can look forward to some more action and top raids from the player.

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs BLR Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

