PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs GUJ, DEL Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Puneri Paltan will be up against Gujarat Giants in match no. 34 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021-22 season, at Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Wednesday. Both teams head into the match, after suffering defeats in their respective previous matches of the season on January 2.

Pune face Gujarat after losing 29-40 to Bengaluru Bulls, while Gujarat faced a 36-38 defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers in their previous match.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants & UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Team News

Pune have had a disappointing start to the current season, as they have won only one match in the season while losing the other four they have played. Although Gujarat Giants have also won only one match in the season, they have lost two matches and tied the other two matches. Gujarat currently sit ninth in the PKL 8 points standings, behind teams like Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddha.

Meanwhile, heading into Wednesday’s match Vishal Bharadwaj, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, and Aslam Inamdar are the best performers for both teams so far in the tournament.

The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST while the UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas starts at 8:30 PM.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Fantasy Team: Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing Line-up: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Fantasy Team: Surjeet Singh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Manjeet, Surender Gill.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing Line-up: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar Rathee.

(Image: @prokabaddi/Instagram)