Last Updated:

PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs GUJ, DEL Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Know the Dream11 predictions and team news about the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 matches.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
PKL

Image: @prokabaddi/Instagram


Puneri Paltan will be up against Gujarat Giants in match no. 34 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021-22 season, at Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Wednesday. Both teams head into the match, after suffering defeats in their respective previous matches of the season on January 2.

Pune face Gujarat after losing 29-40 to Bengaluru Bulls, while Gujarat faced a 36-38 defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers in their previous match.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants & UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Team News

Pune have had a disappointing start to the current season, as they have won only one match in the season while losing the other four they have played. Although Gujarat Giants have also won only one match in the season, they have lost two matches and tied the other two matches. Gujarat currently sit ninth in the PKL 8 points standings, behind teams like Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddha.

READ | PKL 2021-22: Dabang Delhi's father-son pair set to make history in latest season

Meanwhile, heading into Wednesday’s match Vishal Bharadwaj, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, and Aslam Inamdar are the best performers for both teams so far in the tournament.

Titans will play the 35th match of the season after losing 30-31 to Puneri Paltan in their last match, while Dabang Delhi tied their match against Tamil Thalaivas 30-30 in their previous match. Delhi currently sit second in the PKL 8 points standing with three wins and two ties from five matches, while Tamil Thalaivas have won two, lost one, while three other matches have ended in draws.

READ | Tamil Thalaivas won't disappoint fans in PKL this time: Coach Udayakumar

The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST while the UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas starts at 8:30 PM.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Fantasy Team: Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal,  Parvesh Bhainswal.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing Line-up: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Fantasy Team: Surjeet Singh, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Manjeet, Surender Gill.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing Line-up: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar Rathee.

(Image: @prokabaddi/Instagram)

READ | Pro Kabaddi League 2021: U Mumba beat Bulls in PKL season 8 opener
READ | PKL: Bengal Warriors hope to halt losing streak, Patna aim to maintain winning run
READ | PKL: Strugglers Gujarat and Pune to lock horns, Delhi aiming for top spot
Tags: PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Giants
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com