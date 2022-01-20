PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 31-31 draw against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, the Tamil Thalaivas will now take on Gujarat Giants in their next Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Thursday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 20, 2022.

On the other hand, the Giants also head into this clash on the back of a cracking contest against U Mumba that ended 24-24. After an intriguing tie in their previous games, both teams will hope to be more clinical and convert their performances to wins to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the league.

Ahead of what promises to be yet another tightly contested and pulsating encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants game and our TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction for the same.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sahil Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal

All-rounders: Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorok

Raiders: Manjeet

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-captain: Surjeet Singh

Pro Kabaddi League: TAM vs GUJ fantasy tips

Even though the Tamil Thalaivas have struggled to register wins this Pro Kabaddi League season, having just won three games (5D, 2L), their star Manjeet is yet a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams. The star raider demonstrated another consistent performance in his previous game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, picking up nine points.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The TAM vs GUJ Dream11 prediction and TAM vs GUJ fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)