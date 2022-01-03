Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against the Bengal Warriors in match number 30 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 3.

Ahead of Monday’s clash, Jaipur was placed ninth in the PKL 2021-22 points table after winning two and losing two matches out of the four matches they have played. At the same time, Bengal follows Jaipur in the10th place after winning two matches and facing defeats in three matches.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Team News

Both teams head into Monday’s clash after losing their previous matches. Pink Panthers suffered a 28-37 defeat at the hands of U Mumba on December 30. Whereas defending champions, Bengal Warriors faced a 52-35 loss at the hands of Dabang Delhi on December 29.

Heading into the match, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Darshan J and Shaul Kumar are a few of the players who will be expected to shine. Both teams will have the chance of winning today’s match and getting their season back on track.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Dream11 Predictions

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing Line-up: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Rishank Devadiga, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J, Amit Narwal, Sachin Vittala.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Hooda, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Fantasy Team: Maninder Singh, Abozar Mighani, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Fantasy Tips and Top Picks

Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda are the two top raiders from Jaipur as Arjun currently sits in the top-5 players with the most raid points with a total score of 52 from four matches while Deepak has scored a total of 27 points. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde will be the top raiders from Bengal as Maninder has a total of 60 raid points to his credit, whereas Sukesh has scored 21 points in total.

In terms of defence, Shaul Kumar and Vishal are the favourites from Jaipur as they have eight and seven successful tackles till now. Darshan J and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have nine and seven successful tackles respectively.

(Image: @prokabaddi/Instagram)