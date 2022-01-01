Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Telugu Titans in match no. 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, scheduled to be played on Saturday evening in Bangalore. The Bulls head into the match after a three-match winning streaking, having won all of their matches after losing to U Mumba in the campaign opener. Pawan Sehrawat scored a total of 22 points in his last appearance for the team and will be a key player against the Titans on Saturday.

At the same time, Telugu Titans have had a tough opening to their season till now, as they are yet to win their first match. Although they haven’t managed to win a match, they have lost only one match in the season out of the three played. Siddharth Desai has been performing well till now, whereas Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, and Rajnish have also contributed with individual efforts.

The Titans would be looking to figure out the issues with their defence as they face Bengaluru in a bid to earn their first victory of the season. Heading into Saturday’s clash, both teams have faced each other on 17 occasions in the past in PKL and Bengaluru have had the upper hand over Titans in terms of win. Out of the 17 times, Bengaluru has won 11 matches, Telugu Titans have won three matches, while three other matches have finished in ties.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Dream11 Predictions

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Fantasy Team: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjith, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Bharat, Sandeep Kandola

Bengaluru Bulls Probable line-up: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon

Telugu Titans Probable line-up: Siddharth Desai, Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Team News and Fantasy Tips

Pawan Sherawat and Aman are expected to be the two top players from Bengaluru. Pawan currently stands third in the list of players with the highest raid points in 2021 with 55 points to his name from four matches, while Aman has eight successful tackles to his credit. At the same time, Siddharth Desai and Ruturaj will be two top players from Telugu Titans who would be expected to perform well. Siddharth has scored a total of 34 raid points so far, while Ruturaj has had six successful tackles.

