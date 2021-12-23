Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs JAI Head-to-head Record, Team News & More

The Gujarat Fortune Giants are all set to lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Day 2 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in its first game of the season. The match between the Giants and Panthers is slated to take place at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. While the Giants had topped the Zone A points table in the previous edition of PKL, the Panthers finished second-last in the same Zone A table with six wins in 22 matches.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head-to-Head record

The Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have clashed seven times in the Pro Kabaddi League since the inception of the Ahmedabad-based team three years ago. Gujarat Giants are currently ahead of Pink Panthers in terms of the head-to-head record as the side has won five out of the seven matches it has played against the Abhishek Bachchan-owned team in the league's history. The Panthers, on the other hand, have won two matches out of the seven games played against Gujarat in the PKL.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squads

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (captain), Sumit, Sonu, Soleiman Pahlevani, Ravinder Pahal, Rathan K, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Maninder Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harshit Yadav, Harmanjit Singh, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (captain), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amir Hossein, Amit Hooda, Amit Kharb, Amit Nagar, Arjun Deshwal, Ashok, Elavarasan A, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Naveen Dilbag, Nitin Rawat, Pavan TR, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Sushil Gulia, Vishal Lather.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (captain), Mahendra Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull, Arjun Deshwal, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Sachin Narwal.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream11 Team 1

Amit Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Naveen-I, Harshit Yadav.

Captain: Ravinder Pahal; Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream11 team 2

Sunil Kumar, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Amit Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Harshit Yadav.

Captain: Amit Hooda; Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda