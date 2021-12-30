Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: JAI Vs MUM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In a blockbuster clash, U Mumba is all set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 30 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Jaipur having lost their first game have bounced back well to win the next two whereas U Mumba won their first game but then lost the next and drew the last one so it will definitely be a heated contest between the two.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Team News: Probable 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar.

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Rinku

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Prediction

Based on our JAI vs MUM Dream11 prediction, it seems that the Jaipur Pink Panthers could snatch the win in this highly enticing PKL 2021 match up. It will be especially tough for the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive to handle V Ajith but with Abhishek Singh out of form, they could manage to contain U Mumba's attack.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Dream11 Team

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team: Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Shivam Anil.

JAI vs MUM Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal exceeded all expectations in their last two matches against the Haryana Steelers and UP Yodha when he scored a whopping 18 raid points and 11 respectively. Nitin Rawat was their best defender with just four tackle points. But the good news is that Deepak Hooda returns to the team to form with a super-10 in the attack and he scored seven in the last game.

U Mumba

V Ajit was in superb form against the Tamil Thalaivas as he picked up 15 raid points. But Abhishek Singh was largely disappointing as he only managed to pick up 2 points, he has been in poor form since their first game where he scored 15 raid points and another 4 bonus points meaning he racked 19 points in total. Their defence has been poor, to say the least, and they will be hoping to do better.