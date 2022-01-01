Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a comfortable 37-28 victory against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, season 2 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions U Mumba will next take on UP Yoddha on Saturday night. The New Year's clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Yoddha head into this game on the back of a nail-biting 32-32 draw against season 6 PKL finalists Gujarat Giants. As for U Mumba, they will hope to continue their excellent start to the season, whereas the Yoddhas would hope to get another win on the board to keep pace with the leaders. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs UP Yoddha game and our MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Rinku HC, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ashu Singh

All-rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, V Ajith Kumar

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: V Ajith Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: MUM vs UP fantasy tips

U Mumba: After an excellent performance in his last game against inaugural Pro Kabaddi League champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, V Ajith Kumar is a player that must be closely tracked by everyone considering to make a Dream11 team. The U Mumba raider picked up 11 points in that clash, with nine coming from raids and two coming from bonuses.

UP Yoddha: Even though the team has found it difficult to get wins this season, Pro Kabaddi League's top-scoring raider Pardeep Narwal continues to be the standout player. Pardeep scored yet another Super 10 in his last game against the Gujarat Giants as he picked up 11 points, 10 from raids and one coming from a bonus.

(Disclaimer: The MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction and MUM vs UP fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)