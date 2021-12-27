Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Live Streaming: How To Watch TAM Vs MUM & UP Vs JAI Live?

The action of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) enters Day 6 with Tamil Thalaivas taking on U Mumba, while the second match of the day will be played between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The PKL 2021 season is currently being held at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru. With two entertaining matches set to be played on Day 6, we take a look at how to watch PKL online and the Pro Kabaddi League live stream details in India.

Pro Kabaddi League: Where to watch PKL Live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Both matches will be aired in English, Hindi and Tamil, among other languages. The games will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD.

PKL 2021 live match timings

The Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, while UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba probable starting lineup

Tamil Thalaivas probable starting 7: K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh

U Mumba probable starting 7: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers probable starting lineup

UP Yodhha starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Srikanth Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7: Deepak Hooda, Amit, Vishal, Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Dharmarah Cheralathan

PKL 2021 points table

Going by the current points table Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha are battling it out in the middle section of the PKL 2021 points table. After two matches both teams have one win and one loss and this match will help them climb the points table. UP Yoddha started with loss against defending Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengal Warriors but bounced back to beat three-time champions Patna Pirates. Jaipur Pink Panthers started with loss to Gujarat Giants before beating Haryana Teelers in the next match.

Tamil Thalaivas are second from the bottom with one loss and one tie while U Mumba are fifth on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. Thalaivas started their campaign with a tie against Telugu Titans before losing to Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba on the other hand started with a crushing win over Bengaluru Bulls before losing to Dababng Delhi in their next match.