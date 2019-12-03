Vennam Jyothi, Abhishek Verma Win Mixed Pair Gold At Asian Archery Championship

The Arjuna Awardee Abhishek Verma and Vijaywada-based archer Vennam Jyothi won the compound mixed pair gold in the 21st Asian Archery Championship. The championship took place from November 22 to November 28 in Bangkok, Thailand. The duo won the mixed pair gold against their Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen with 158-151.

The compound men's team had lost gold medal by just one point to Korea 232-233 earlier in the day and had settled with a silver medal. Similarly, in compound women's team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar lost the battle to Korea by 215-231. However, Verma and Jyothi returned strongly in the compound mixed pair final. The duo made a solid start, shooting 39, including two Xs (closest to the centre), from a possible 40 to lead by two points in the first end.

The Indians gave a perfect 40 in the second end as they extended their lead by four points midway into the gold medal clash. Further maintaining consistency in the third end, the duo shot 39 together. It gave them a six-point cushion going into the final end where they once again shot a perfect 40 to seal the issue.

Jyothi Surekha participated in Asian Archery Championship continuously for the fifth time since 2011 and won 8 medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Deepika, Ankita enter Asian Archery semis

India on Thursday secured an individual Olympic quota in archery for 2020 Tokyo Games after Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat stormed into the semifinals of the women's recurve event in the 21st Asian Archery Championships here. Three individual places were up for grabs from the continental qualifications and Indian archers made a big statement with top-seed Deepika and sixth seed Ankita making it to the last four rounds to secure an individual Olympic berth. Karma of Bhutan and Nguyet Do Thi Anh of Vietnam won the remaining two individual quota places at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)