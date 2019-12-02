Mohammad Azharuddin Calls India The Best Test Side In The World

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin spoke about the IPL, pink-ball Test match, India's Test dominance in an exclusive interview to Republic TV. Azhar said that in the IPL, even the former players should be benefitted while adding that he had no problems with the foreign players getting the benefits but it is also important to promote the local players as well.

When asked whether India can dominate overseas, Mohammad Azharuddin said that he has no doubt about it as the Virat Kohli-led team is a very good side in the world in red-ball cricket. In fact, the best side in the world.

''Well I am sure India is a very good side. I think it is the best side in the world and I am sure they will definitely dominate.

Azharuddin on pink-ball Tests

When asked about the pink-ball Test matches, Azhar said that there might be a full pink-ball series in the future which might take a long time to get implemented.

''I don't say they should have a full pink-ball Test match series I mean I don't think that it will happen. Maybe, it will take a long time but I think one-off Test match.''

The former Indian skipper then added that the first-ever pink-ball Test match which was hosted by India recently at the iconic Eden Gardens saw the people turn up in large numbers but unfortunately, it was not a good contest. He then added that the beginning (first D/N Test) was good and it should be continued

Azharuddin, who has led India in three World Cups in the 90s also shared his thoughts about Hyderabad hosting the first T20I between India and West Indies on December 6. ''This is not the first time Hyderabad is hosting. They have hosted many Test matches and One Day games also. So that is a very good opportunity. I mean we will definitely host it in the best possible manner.''

