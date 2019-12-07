Michael Vick: 220,000 Americans Urge NFL To Remove Ex-quarterback As Pro Bowl Captain

Michael Vick played 13 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Vick's NFL career came to a brief halt in 2007 when he pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dogfighting ring and spent 21 months in federal prison. Post the incident, he got into the bad books of NFL fans. The Falcons released Vick from their roster shortly before he left prison. Vick signed up with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2009 and 2013. Followed by which, he went on to represent New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2015.

NFL release list of honorary Pro Bowl captains which includes Michael Vick

220,000 sign online petition to remove Michael Vick as honorary Pro Bowl captain

As per the recent NFL post on Twitter, the legendary quarterback is set to be a Pro Bowl legends captain in the annual game next month at the Camping World Stadium in Florida. However, a host of Americans have drawn up an online petition on change.org to remove Michael Vick as an honorary Pro Bowl captain due to his maligned past where he was found guilty of running a dogfighting ring. Earlier, police investigators found that dogs in Michael Vick’s care were tortured, electrocuted, drowned, hanged, shot and beaten to death, among other punishable offences.

The petition to drop Michael Vick

