29-year-old Olympic & World Medallist Deon Lendore Passes Away In Car Crash In Texas

Olympic and world medallist sprinter Deon Lendore passed away in an unfortunate car crash in Texas, USA, late on Monday, at the age of just 29-years. His death was confirmed by World Athletics, the sport's governing body on Tuesday.

Lendore was a three-time Olympian, who helped Trinidad and Tobago win the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. He also claimed two world indoor 400m bronze medals and another 4x400m bronze medal.

Deon Lendore passes away in a car crash in Texas

The news of Deon Lendore's death first appeared on social media in the United States and the Caribbean before it was later confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Committee. The country's Olympic committee issued a heartwarming tribute for their world-class sprinter post his unfortunate demise.

World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic and world 4x400m medallist Deon Lendore has died at the age of 29. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 11, 2022

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track," read a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima, and all who he would have touched. It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sports Movement," added the tribute statement.

Deon Lendore's career trajectory

Born in Mt Hope on October 28, 1992, Deon Lendore began his career at the local club Abilene Wildcats before he moved to the United States, where he received a scholarship at Texas A&M University. The sprinter first made his global debut at the 2009 World U18 Championships in Bressanone before competing at the World U20 Championships in Moncton in 2010. Lendore astonishingly made his Olympic debut in 2012 in London at the age of just 19-years old.

Lendore then went on to claim his first world championship medal in 2015 when he was a part of Trinidad and Tobago's silver medal-winning team in Beijing. He won two world indoor medals the following year before making his second appearance at the Olympics in Rio in 2016. His last Olympic appearance was at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where Lendore helped his team finish in eighth place in the 4x400m final and also reached the 400m semi-finals.

Before Lendore's unfortunate demise, he was scheduled to make an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year where he was expected to be a strong medal contender.