3M Open Live Stream: How To Watch PGA Tour Live Online, TV Schedule

Following the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament at the weekend, golf action returns with the 3M Open this week at TPC Twin Cities. The second edition of the 3M Open will feature some of the top golfers from around the world including Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, and Brooks Koepka. Here's a look at the 3M Open TV schedule and how to watch 3M Open Live on TV.

ALSO READ: Asia Swing Unlikely As PGA Tour Weighs Going To Western US

3M Open live stream: Details of the newly-added PGA Tour

The 3M Open is one of the most recent PGA Tour tournaments which was added in 2019. Matthew Wolff was the golfer who won the inaugural 3M Open tournament. The 3M Open 2020 will take place at the TPC Twin Cities Course in Blaine, Minnesota. The prize fund for the event is a whopping $6.4 million, with the winner in line to take home over $1.1 million.

Don't miss a single swing! Make sure to tune into the 2020 #3MOpen to catch all the action. pic.twitter.com/JVVtxtJ50r — 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Atwal Set For 3M Open On PGA Tour; Koepka, Johnson In The Field

3M Open schedule: 3M Open predictions

The 3M Open schedule will see the event take place on multiple days, starting July 23 and lasting through July 26. The PGA has announced that the 3M event will not have any spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a total of 156 participants but Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are tipped as favourites to win the 3M Open.

ALSO READ: Why Are The Golfers Wearing Yellow Ribbons? PGA Tour Pros At The Memorial

3M Open live stream: How to watch 3M Open live?

Fans in the USA can watch the 3M Open live stream on Golf Channel and fuboTV. The 3M Open live stream will not be available in India. Here's the 3M Open TV schedule for fans to know how to watch 3M Open live.:

(All times in Eastern Time Zone)

Thursday, July 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30 pm - 6:30 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:45 am - 2:30 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Friday, July 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30 pm - 6:30 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:45 am. - 2:30 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Saturday, July 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 1 pm - 3 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 am. - 3 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3 pm - 6 pm

Sunday, July 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 1 pm - 3 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 am. - 3 pm

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3 pm - 6 pm

ALSO READ: LPGA Tour To Resume With Plenty Of Testing, Maybe Some Fans

Image Credits - pgatour.com