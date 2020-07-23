3M Open Schedule, Tee Times, Featured Groups And Pairings For Thursday's Round 1

The 3M Open marks the seventh event in the return of the PGA Tour amidst the coronavirus pandemic after a three-month hiatus. The 3M Open schedule will be played over the lush bentgrass fairways and greens at TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota. With 500 FedExCup points and a $6.6 million purse up for grabs in the 3M Open PGA Tour, there's a sense of excitement surrounding the 3M Open featured groups, considering he notable absence of Tiger Woods. Here's the 3M Open schedule, 3M Open tee times and the 3M Open featured groups.

3M Open tee times: 3M Open schedule and preview

The 3M Open schedule kicks off on Thursday, July 23 in Blaine. The tournament will certainly miss the presence of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau who have opted out of taking the field in the 3M Open. Memorial winner Jon Rahm and World No. 1 Jon Ram will also give the tournament a miss. Dustin Johnson (World No. 4) and Brooks Koepka (No. 6) will headline the field, along with Tommy Fleetwood (No. 12) and Tony Finau (No. 17). Last year's 3M Open champion Matthew Wolff will be back to defend his crown. The four-day tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, July 26, 6 PM ET.

Don't miss a single swing! Make sure to tune into the 2020 #3MOpen to catch all the action. pic.twitter.com/JVVtxtJ50r — 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 23, 2020

3M Open schedule: 3M Open featured groups

Dustin Johnson (FedExCup Rank 25), Tony Finau (32), Tommy Fleetwood (81)

Dustin Johnson will look to continue his streak of qualifying for the TOUR Championship to 12 seasons. Johnson claimed his 21st TOUR victory at the Travelers Championship in June and is one of the favourites for 3M Open 2020. Tony Finau held the solo 18-hole lead and shared the 36-hole lead at last week’s Memorial Tournament, before eighth, his fourth top 10 finish of the season. Tommy Fleetwood will compete in his first-ever 3M Open, and the tournament will be his first start on TOUR since March

Matthew Wolff (45), Max Homa (66), Branden Grace (155)

Matthew Wolff will be aiming to defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time following his maiden TOUR win at the 2019 3M Open where he drained a 26-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole for the win. Max Homa had three top 10s in his five starts prior to the TOUR’s suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Branden Grace, on the other hand, will make his first start in the 3M Open having been a three-time Presidents Cup International Team member.

Brooks Koepka (154), Keith Mitchell (86), Charles Howell III (67)

Brooks Koepka is one of the favourites for the tournament and has finished among the top 10 in the FedExCup standings the last three seasons. Koepka will compete for the third successive week ahead of title defences at the next two TOUR events: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the PGA Championship. Keith Mitchell finished T22 at last week’s Memorial Tournament his best finish in five starts since the TOUR resumed. Charles Howel III, on the other hand, is one of nine players who have qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs every season since its inception in 2007.

3M Open tee times: 3M Open round 1 schedule

3M Open tee times: 3M Open Round 1 going off tee No. 1

7:50 AM ET/ 5:20 PM IST – Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander, Seamus Power

8:00 AM ET/ 5:30 PM IST – Brian Harman, Bill Haas, George McNeill

8:10 AM ET/ 5:40 PM IST – Alex Cejka, Hunter Mahan, Matthew NeSmith

8:20 AM ET/ 5:50 PM IST – Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Luke Donald

8:30 AM ET/ 6:00 PM IST – Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

8:40 AM ET/ 6:10 PM IST – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Jason Dufner

8:50 AM ET/ 6:20 PM IST – Scott Stallings, Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy

9:00 AM ET/ 6:30 PM IST – Chad Campbell, Josh Teater, Talor Gooch

9:10 AM ET/ 6:40 PM IST – Sangmoon Bae, Sam Ryder, Jamie Lovemark

9:20 AM ET/ 6:50 PM IST – John Senden, Nick Watney, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 AM ET/ 7:00 PM IST – Peter Kuest, Peter Uihlein, Rhein Gibson

9:40 AM ET/ 7:10 PM IST – Matthias Schwab, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley

9:50 AM ET/ 7:20 PM IST – Dylan Frittelli, Harris English, Denny McCarthy

10:00 AM ET/ 7:30 PM IST – Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Blaum

10:10 AM ET/ 7:40 PM IST – K.J. Choi, Richy Werenski, Bernd Wiesberger

10:20 AM ET/ 7:50 PM IST – Vaughn Taylor, Bo Van Pelt, Bronson Burgoon

10:30 AM ET/ 8:00 PM IST – Matthew Wolff, Branden Grace, Max Homa

10:40 AM ET/ 8:10 PM IST – Pat Perez, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson

10:50 AM ET/ 8:20 PM IST– Brice Garnett, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink

11:00 AM ET/ 8:30 PM IST – Robert Garrigus, Rich Beem, Roberto Castro

11:10 AM ET/ 8:40 PM IST – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 AM ET/ 8:50 PM IST – Aaron Baddeley, Chris Kirk, Parker McLachlin

11:30 AM ET/ 9:00 PM IST – Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Tim Wilkinson

11:40 AM ET/ 9:10 PM IST – Michael Gligic, Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

11:50 AM ET/ 9:20 PM IST – Chase Koepka, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

12:00 PM ET/ 9:30 PM IST – Tom Lewis, Angus Flanagan, Nelson Ledesma

3M Open tee times: 3M Open Round 1 going off tee No. 10

7:50 AM ET/ 5:20 PM IST – Roger Sloan, Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo

8:00 AM ET/ 5:30 PM IST – Harry Higgs, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Gay

8:10 AM ET/ 5:40 PM IST – Chris Stroud, Chase Seiffert, Cameron Davis

8:20 AM ET/ 5:50 PM IST – Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell

8:30 AM ET/ 6:00 PM IST – Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood

8:40 AM ET/ 6:10 PM IST – Michael Kim, Ted Potter, Jr., Hudson Swafford

8:50 AM ET/ 6:20 PM IST – Fabián Gómez, Shawn Stefani, Doc Redman

9:00 AM ET/ 6:30 PM IST– Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley, Xinjun Zhang

9:10 AM ET/ 6:40 PM IST – Erik van Rooyen, Tim Herron, Tom Lehman

9:20 AM ET/ 6:50 PM IST– Alex Noren, Arjun Atwal, Patrick Rodgers

9:30 AM ET/ 7:00 PM IST – Will Gordon, Ryan Brehm, Sebastian Cappelen

9:40 AM ET/ 7:10 PM IST– Kramer Hickok, Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda

9:50 AM ET/ 7:20 PM IST – Ted Purdy, Chris Baker, Sahith Theegala

1:00 PM ET/ 10:30 PM IST – Tom Hoge, Michael Thompson, Ricky Barnes

1:10 PM ET/ 10:40 PM IST – Matt Every, Robert Streb, Derek Ernst

1:20 PM ET/ 10:50 PM IST – Jonathan Byrd, Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka

1:30 PM ET/ 11:00 PM IST – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Greg Chalmers

1:40 PM ET/ 11:10 PM IST – Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Lucas Glover

1:50 PM ET/ 11:20 PM IST– Tommy Gainey, David Hearn, Beau Hossler

2:00 PM ET/ 11:30 PM IST – David Lingmerth, Luke List, D.J. Trahan

2:10 PM ET/ 11:40 PM IST – John Merrick, Daniel Chopra, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

2:20 PM ET/ 11:50 PM IST – Ben Martin, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns

2:30 PM ET/ 12:00 AM IST (Friday) – Danny Lee, Johnson Wagner, Robby Shelton

2:40 PM ET/ 12:10 AM IST (Friday) – Mark Anderson, Zack Sucher, Doug Ghim

2:50 PM ET/ 12:20 AM IST (Friday) – Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler McCumber, Aaron Crawford

3:00 PM ET/ 12:30 AM IST (Friday) – Wes Roach, Michael Gellerman, Jake Kneen

(Image Courtesy: pgatour.com)