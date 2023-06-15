4-time F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Announces Red Bull Return For The First Time Since 2014

Why You Are Reading This: Sebastian Vettel will step into an F1 car on a circuit for the first time since retiring from the sport at the end of the Formula 1 2022 season. The four-time F1 World Champion will return to his former team Red Bull, for the first time since leaving the team in 2014. While the development was announced on Wednesday, it took the racing world by storm as fans await to see one of the most charismatic drivers of all time back on the track again.

3 Things You Need To Know

Sebastian Vettel drove for Red Bull in F1 from 2009 to 2014

The German driver won four consecutive world titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013

Vettel drove for Ferrari from 2015 to 2020, before ending his career at Aston Martin

Here's all we know about Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull return

The official social media handle of Red Bull Germany provided a treat to racing fans on Wednesday, by making a surprise announcement related to the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. In a video shared by the account, Vettel announced he will drive Red Bull’s 2011 championship-winning RB7 car in September this year. This would be the first time since the end of the 2014 season that Vettel will be driving for Red Bull.

The 36-year-old was the first Red Bull driver in the team’s history to win the world championship and remain their most successful driver. Alongside the four world championships, he won 38 out of his 53 F1 race wins at Red Bull. Meanwhile, Vettel will hit the track on the RB7 car at the iconic Nurburgring in Germany.

Sebastian Vettel to pair up with Daniel Ricciardo?

As per reports, alongside Vettel in the RB7, another Australian driver, Daniel Ricciardo, will also be seen driving the RB8 at the Nordschleife circuit. Ricciardo is currently serving as the reserve and promotional driver at Red Bull, having joined the team as a third driver earlier this year. Ricciardo drove for the Austrian team from 2014 to 2018, before joining Renault and ultimately moving to McLaren in 2021.