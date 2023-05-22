Here's How Fernando Alonso And Aston Martin Can Challenge Red Bull For F1 Win At Monaco GP

Formula 1 gears up for the Monaco GP 2023, after the Emilia Romagna GP due to the floods in Italy. Heading into the prestigious annual event on the streets of Monte Carlo, two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is one of the major talking points for the paddock. While Red Bull have been unbeaten this year with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sharing five victories and nine podiums, Aston Martin have a slight chance of picking up a win at Monaco.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle, Fernando Alonso revealed he believes he is closing on in a victory in the 2023 F1 season. He pointed out that while Red Bull are unbeatable in straight lines, Aston Martin certainly hold an edge in tracks with more slow speed corner. “I think so, yes,” Alonso replied on being asked if he can win a race or two this season.

Fernando Alonso reveals where Aston Martin can pick maiden F1 race win

"I don't know. We seem to have a car that is maybe not the fastest on the straights. We need to improve that, but we are very good on the corners,” he added. The former Ferrari driver then chose Monaco, Budapest and Singapore as the races where the British team might target for wins. “So I would say that the slowest speeds of the championship, let's say Monaco, Budapest, Singapore. These kind of circuits, I think we put our main hopes at the moment,” he explained.

"If one day there is a crack there"

The 41-year-old went on to acknowledge that Red Bull is certainly a ‘stronger and faster’ car with much reliability. "If one day there is a crack there, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we're still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend,” he added. Aston Martin are the closest challengers to Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP as they follow the defending champions’ tally of 224 points with 102 points of their own.

However, Alonso sits third in the F1 Drivers’ Championship standings behind Max Verstappen and Perez. After winning his third race of the year in Miami, the Dutchman led the championship with 119 points, while Perez found himself at 105 points, courtesy of another 1-2 finish for Red Bull. Meanwhile, Alonso has a total of 75 points to his credit with four third-place finishes.