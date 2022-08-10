Last Updated:

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Modi Congratulates India 'B' Men's Team And India 'A' Women's Team

Following the outstanding success of the India 'B' men's team and India 'A' women's team at the 44th Chess Olympiad, PM Modi congratulated them on social media.

PM Modi on 44th Chess Olympiad

Following the outstanding success of India 'B' men's team and India 'A' women's team at the recently concluded 44th Chess Olympiad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate them. The Prime Minister also praised the Government of Tamil Nadu for being fantastic hosts for a historic competition that was held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9.

PM Modi congratulates Indian teams for brilliant performance

Taking to Twitter on August 10, PM Modi praised the Indian contingent for demonstrating 'encouraging performances.' India 'B' team won the bronze medal in the open section, while the India 'A' women's team won the bronze medal in the women's section. The India 'B' team comprised three 16-years-old's (D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani) and 18-year-old (Nihal Sarin). Meanwhile, the women's team comprised Vaishali, Koneru Humphy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni.

In a follow-up post, PM Modi also congratulated the various players from the Indian contingent who won board medals. Before ending his post, PM Modi added that these are brilliant players who have 'shown remarkable grit and tenacity' and wished them all the best in their future endeavours. Gukesh and Sarin won a gold medal in the open section, while Arjun Erigaisi won silver and Praggnanandhaa won a bronze. As for the women's section, Sachdev, Vaishali and Deshmukh won a bronze each.

In a separate post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave special thanks to the people and government of Tamil Nadu for being fantastic hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. He said that he greatly appreciated them for the hospitality they showed in welcoming the world to their state.

44th Chess Olympiad results

When it came to the open section, Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. They finished ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round. On the other hand, the war-torn Ukraine won an emotional gold medal in the women's event, pipping Georgia to the top prize.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent won a bronze in both sections. There was an opportunity for the India 'A' women's team to win gold, but that opportunity slipped away following the defeats of Tania Sachdev to Carissa Yip and Bhakti Kulkarni to Tatev Abrahamyan.

